What began as a means to raise funds for widows and orphans, returns as an opportunity to experience the Empire Mine as it may have appeared during operational times. The Empire Mine “Miner’s Picnic” takes place on Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Empire Mine State Park in Grass Valley.
The first Miner’s Picnic was held in 1895, with funds going to orphans and the families of deceased miners as well as to families of injured miners. The Miner’s Union members originally put on the event to help those miners’ families in need, said California State Park Interpreter, Jeanne Rhyne. “There was a woman who had ten kids—they built a house for the woman and her kids after her husband was killed. Things like that—food, money, pretty much any way people needed help. This event raised money for them.”
Rhyne explained that while she is new to the area, she had a lot of experience with state parks before coming to Nevada County. She has over 25 years of experience, working in the state parks system in the Mohave Desert for seventeen years, and eight years in Monterey Bay parks. She serves as Interpreter for California State Parks, Sierra District, Sierra Gold Sector, and specifically for the Empire Mine State Park. Her role includes organizing events at the Mine and explained while in past years Miner’s Picnic has served as a fundraiser, this year it is more about education and exposure. “World War II ended the event, but in the ‘70s state parks started doing it again.”
The Empire Mine became part of the California State Park system in 1975. The Empire Parks Association was formed to operate and benefit the park. Recently the Empire Parks Association merged with two other nonprofits to form the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation which benefits three parks. Their volunteers work with the park to assist in bringing the event to life.
The park is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to come into the park early if they choose. Beginning at 11 a.m., people are encouraged to enjoy demonstrations, games, and take advantage of the rare opportunity to picnic on the beautiful grounds that make up the mine, Rhyne said, “Normally we don’t allow food in the historic part of the park for the preservation of the historic facilities. This is one of the few opportunities to bring a picnic lunch and picnic blanket or chairs and have a picnic on the historic grounds which are very beautiful. The estate side is grass with an English manor-style cottage and clubhouse. It’s a beautiful place to have a picnic and visitors usually don’t have that opportunity.”
For those who don’t want to pack lunch, hot dogs and ice cream vendors will be on-site with food for purchase.
There will be live entertainment including the Stamp Mill Stompers, the Stepside Band, and the Nevada City Tommyknocker Cloggers performing. There will be historic children’s games, such as Lincoln logs, marbles, and other favorite activities of the time. Kids can also participate in some of the jobs miners had, including single jacking, mucking, or shoveling gravel into a mine cart and there will be other games as well.
The Blacksmith shop, which is a reproduction portraying the shop from the 1925 era, will be open, and visitors can watch as steel is heated and hammered into various forms and tools. Rhyne’s 13-year-old son will be there with his forge. She noted that in the 1920s, 13 was the age apprentices began to learn the craft, so his presence is historically accurate! The blacksmiths create historical items which are sold in the blacksmith building and the gift shop to benefit the park.
There will also be a very special guest at the mine shaft, Rhyne said, “As a highlight, we will have Orlo Steele, he is the last living employee miner who worked at the mine in the 1950s. He’s going to be at the mine shaft (which visitors can go down), and he will be giving twenty-minute talks about his time at the mine yard.”
Docents dressed in period attire will be on hand to offer information and stories about the history of the mine, including Bourne Cottage, named for the mine owners. Guests will have an opportunity to speak with “Mr. Bourne and his wife” as docents appear in the wardrobe and with the demeanor of the couple.
The clubhouse, located on the lush estate grounds, will be open for viewing throughout the day, with docents on hand to regale attendees with the history of the buildings.
Miner’s Picnic is a unique opportunity to enjoy a day of fun and games as you stroll the grounds or picnic on the grass of the beautiful state park. For more information go to sierragoldparksfoundation.org.