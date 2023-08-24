What began as a means to raise funds for widows and orphans, returns as an opportunity to experience the Empire Mine as it may have appeared during operational times. The Empire Mine “Miner’s Picnic” takes place on Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Empire Mine State Park in Grass Valley.

The first Miner’s Picnic was held in 1895, with funds going to orphans and the families of deceased miners as well as to families of injured miners. The Miner’s Union members originally put on the event to help those miners’ families in need, said California State Park Interpreter, Jeanne Rhyne. “There was a woman who had ten kids—they built a house for the woman and her kids after her husband was killed. Things like that—food, money, pretty much any way people needed help. This event raised money for them.”