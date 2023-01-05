The Miners Foundry is pleased to present Tim O’Connor’s Readers Theater on Sunday, January 8.
Directed by Gaylie Bell-Stewart in the tradition established by Tim O’Connor, this performance of Readers Theater will focus on the Best American Short Stories of the 1980s by Gish Jen, Ann Beattie, Daniel Stern, Nicholson Baker, and Hilding Johnson.
The afternoon will feature performances by Sandra Rockman, Lindsay Dunckel, Jon Blinder, Kimberly Ewing, and Gaylie Bell-Stewart herself, generously donating their time for this special event.
Readers Theater has been called Story Time for Grown Ups or Theatre of the Mind, and gained popularity during World War II when large stage plays were too expensive to produce.
Using minimal props, the actor and your imagine illustrate the story.
The performance includes intimate cabaret table seating for two to four patrons. The Miners Foundry features a no host full bar and snacks available for purchase. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 4 p.m.
Readers Theater is a benefit for the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, with the cast generously donating their time for this special event.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Readers Theater WHEN: January 8, 4 to 6 p.m. WHERE: Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring St., Nevada City TICKETS: $15 | Cabaret Table Seating | 1-4 Patrons / Table | Groups May Be Combined To Form Full Tables. Tickets available online, by phone (530) 265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office MORE INFO: info@minersfoundry.org