The Miners Foundry is pleased to present Tim O’Connor’s Readers Theater on Sunday, January 8.

Directed by Gaylie Bell-Stewart in the tradition established by Tim O’Connor, this performance of Readers Theater will focus on the Best American Short Stories of the 1980s by Gish Jen, Ann Beattie, Daniel Stern, Nicholson Baker, and Hilding Johnson.

