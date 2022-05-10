Miners Foundry welcomes The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Bluegrass/country-western outfit The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys will make their Nevada City debut May 12 at the Miners Foundry, according to a release .

Formed in the Smoky Mountains, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys don’t mess around when it comes to downhome, traditional music that can transport its listener to more simple times and places than the modern world can often offer.

The tattooed, East Tennessee musicians pride themselves on producing straight-to-the-heart bluegrass with a kick of the country we all have come to love. They began their trek in 2014, when the groups’ founder CJ Lewandowski was working in a moonshine distillery. What began as playing for his co-workers eventually led to the formation of the group, who ended up earning the 2018 Emerging Artist Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association.

The group is embarking on a tour which will find them making a stop in Nevada City. Lewandowski said, “We are excited to bring our version of bluegrass music to Nevada City for the first time! We will be playing songs from our brand-new album Smithsonian Folkways, along with some previous albums mixed with classics from days gone by.”

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys will receive support from the duo Two Runner, made up of local musicians Paige Anderson and Emilie Rose. The two offer a unique make-up of banjo, flat-picking guitar, fiddle, and charismatic tunes that transport listeners to the Appalachian trails and their rich musical history.

No COVID-related safety protocols are in effect but Miners Foundry continues to consider the safety of its guests and staff. Please visit minersfoundry.org for the most up to date safety guidelines. This will be a dancing show with limited seating available.

For general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Two Runner WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Thursday, May 12. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. MORE INFO: Visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040 TICKETS: $25-$30

Provided photo