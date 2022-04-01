Miners Foundry welcomes singer-guitarist Jenn Knapp

Local singer and guitarist Jenn Knapp will play a free afternoon performance at the Miners Foundry on Sunday, April 3.

A Nevada City native, Knapp performs her music — largely on a ‘67 Martin guitar that belonged to her grandfather — sharing old favorites along the lines of Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams as well as more modern artists like Roy Orbison, Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris. Knapp has a classic voice which ranges from sultry to melodic and everything in between.

“I always really enjoy playing the Miners Foundry,” Knapp said. “It has a lovely ambience, wonderful staff and a music loving audience. It has definitely been one of my favorite places to play as we have been emerging from the pandemic. I especially enjoy the patio and the passersby who dance in the streets and become part of the audience.”

