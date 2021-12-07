Miners Foundry welcomes back Nevada City Craft Fair

The Nevada City Craft Fair will hold its 10th annual event in the Miners Foundry Dec. 12.

The fair is known for its wide assortment of locally crafted gifts, offering over 70 top Etsy vendors’ worth of handmade decor, art, food, body care, and much more. In addition there will be noshes and beverages available for purchase.

Not just an craft market, the Nevada City Craft Fair is actually a juried exhibition which began in 2010 by a local group of crafters who were hoping to take the idea of a craft fair in a new direction – one that echoed artistry, whimsy, and allowed each artist to unabashedly represent themselves. Since its inception the fair has welcomed over 10,000 guests and 600 creators.

Miners Foundry reminds guests that safety is of the utmost importance, and the venue will be requiring guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID or provide a negative test taken within 72 hours. Please see the Foundry’s website for updated protocols.

For tickets and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

