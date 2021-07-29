Miners Foundry to hold 31st Nevada City Psychic Fair
On July 31 and Aug. 1, the Miners Foundry will host the 31st annual Nevada City Psychic Fair.
The Psychic Fair is regarded as Northern California’s largest gathering of crafters, readers, seers and metaphysical teachers.
Marza Millar, producer of the Psychic Fair explained: “The Fair was started by Faith Havard, Judy Phillips, and Morning Star 31 years ago. It’s a benefit for the Miners Foundry but it also serves the majority of alternative healing arts and metaphysical market place. We have our regulars who have done the show for 20 plus years and we have a few new people as well this year.”
The exhibits at the Psychic Fair range to serve everyone from attendees looking for holistic medicine advice to those interested in herbalists, alchemists, acupuncturists, and intuitives. The Fair also offers a selection of vendors selling clothing, jewelry, natural skincare products, gems, and crystals.
“We have readers, mystics, healers, and a metaphysical marketplace,” said Millar. “Nevada County is known for its progressive healing arts, and our fair has made a name for itself over the years.
“It’s one of the largest in the state. People from all over Northern California come to our show. They enjoy our town; [it’s the] perfect weekend getaway.”
Millar continued: “The Fair has something for everyone. So please come out and check it out.”
For more information regarding the 31st annual Nevada City Psychic Fair please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.
Miners Foundry continues to adhere to regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, while acknowledging that things can change at a moments’ notice. For updated safety information attendees can visit https://minersfoundry.org/safety/.
Source: Miners Foundry
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Miners Foundry presents the 31st annual Nevada City Psychic Fair
WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City
WHEN: Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 1, Saturday 11 a.m to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TICKETS & INFO: https://minersfoundry.org/events/
TICKETS: $5 at the door or in advance
