Miners Foundry is hosting Foundry Sings, a sing along event, on Wednesday, April 5, according to a press release.
“Miners Foundry is committed to bringing the community together five times a year to sing just for fun,” the release states. “Everyone is welcome! To prove that point, for our first sing along in 2018, we passed out shower caps for those who traditionally only sing in the shower.”
Rod Baggett, music director, uses his “talent and quirky sense of humor” to encourage a random group of people to sing, the release states. Everyone receives the lyrics sheet carefully deconstructed by Baggett with no need to know how to read music.
After trying out the song a few times, the singers break into smaller groups to practice their parts, according to the release. Singer and guitar player Jonathan Meredith has accompanied every Foundry Sings since the first one, the release states. Harmony Happens, including Baggett, Pamela Roberts, Heather Grove, Robbie Merchant and Tim Yamauchi also lend a hand.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available on the Miners Foundry website and are also available at the door. Singing begins around 6 p.m. and a video of the best sounding performance is made by 8:30 p.m., the release states.
“And lastly,” the release states, “so that one song isn’t stuck in your head, a.k.a ‘earworm,’ we close with a different song before you head out the door.”