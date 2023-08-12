The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the Souls of Mischief 30th Anniversary Tour! When Souls Of Mischief came onto the scene with their funky outfits, slammin’ beats and breazy attitudes – backed with a lyrical dexterity far beyond their teenage years – a fresh hop to the bounce of the West Coast was born.
In 2023, The Souls Of Mischief have reformed and will go Around the World in 93 Dates bringing their effortlessly cool rhymes and rhythms to the world. Promising full album renditions; party feels dripping with jazz; and the flavorsome flows of their ripe freestyles and Cali energy. It’s an event worth celebrating!
These legends of West Coast hip-hop have finally landed in Nevada County! Rave reviews are coming in from tour stops around North America, including this one from Toronto:
“Overall, Souls of Mischief put on an incredible performance that showcased authentic hip-hop in its purest form ... their stage presence, coordination and timing, and of course their bars and microphone skills, [left] no need for extra visuals or gimmicks.” — Syphersites.com
We’ve got a handful of $25 tickets. When they’re gone, they’re gone, and prices increase to $30, Standing / Dancing Show, Limited Seating Available.
Tickets available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959. (530) 265-5040