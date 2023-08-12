Souls of Mischief

The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the Souls of Mischief 30th Anniversary Tour! When Souls Of Mischief came onto the scene with their funky outfits, slammin’ beats and breazy attitudes – backed with a lyrical dexterity far beyond their teenage years – a fresh hop to the bounce of the West Coast was born.

In 2023, The Souls Of Mischief have reformed and will go Around the World in 93 Dates bringing their effortlessly cool rhymes and rhythms to the world. Promising full album renditions; party feels dripping with jazz; and the flavorsome flows of their ripe freestyles and Cali energy. It’s an event worth celebrating!