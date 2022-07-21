Miners Foundry brings Mykal Rose to Nevada City

Jamaican sensation Mykal Rose will be performing at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City Thursday, July 21, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.).

For over 25 years, Mykal Rose has been recording and performing his brand of militant, hardcore Jamaican music to the delight of reggae fans around the world. He has achieved enormous success throughout his career as a solo artist as well as performing as lead singer with Black Uhuru.

By the time Mykal Rose (then Michael) became a member of Black Uhuru in the late ‘70s he had already made a name for himself by winning talent competitions opening for Roberta Flack and performing with Skin, Flesh and Bones at Dicky Wong’s famed Tit for Tat Nightclub Red Hills Road, in Kingston, Jamaica. Like so many artists of the day, Mykal grew up playing more R and B in clubs than reggae. He honed his skills playing the north coast hotels with show bands such as Happiness Unlimited, Fab 5, Inner Circle and Boris Gardiner Happening.

In 1984, Black Uhuru made history, winning Reggae’s first Grammy award for the album, “Anthem”. The “Ruff” Rose maintains his Jamaican fan base with hit singles on the island and abroad. He is a modern roots singer and fits perfectly into today’s scene. With a glorious past and a wide-open future, Mykal Rose is truly a reggae superstar.

The veteran singer-songwriter will be bringing his unique Grammy award-winning voice to the Miners Foundry performing the hit songs he penned during the late 70’s and early 80s and current sounds as well.

Get ready to for a night of great ska — music that combines elements of Caribbean mento and calypso with American jazz and rhythm and blues.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center