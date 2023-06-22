Music in the Mountains (MIM) presents a pair of extraordinary concerts next week, featuring the MIM orchestra, visiting professional soloists and the MIM chorus. Both concerts will be held at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. These star-studded programs, part of MIM’s 42nd annual SummerFest, bring top-tier musicians and leading classical works to Nevada County.
The first concert, on Tuesday, June 27 presents “The Music of Mozart,” featuring the acclaimed 60-voice MIM chorus and 48-piece orchestra performing what is perhaps Mozart’s most famous piece, The Requiem. Soloists for the Mozart program include Carrie Hennessey, soprano; Monica Danilov, mezzo; Salvatore Atti, tenor; and Robert Balonek, baritone. All have previously performed to enthusiastic Nevada County audiences.
The other half of this concert presents selections from Mozart’s most popular and beloved operas such as The Magic Flute and Don Giavonni, sung by our favorite soloists.
The all-volunteer MIM chorus has rehearsed and performed continuously since MIM was founded, 42 years ago. “This chorus is sounding better than ever,” commented MIM Artistic Director Ryan Murray. “Unlike almost every chorus in the country, we kept plugging ahead during the pandemic lockdown, rehearsing on Zoom. Because each singer ultimately recorded their own part for a concert piece, they listened to themselves and improved immeasurably. This has really enabled us to up the level of performance. We have had a huge season already, with the performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 at Mondavi Center with the Auburn Symphony. We are just moving from strength to strength.”
On Thursday, June 29, Indian-American pianist Vijay Venkatesh will play George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, perhaps the most popular piece of jazz/classical crossover music ever written. The beginning clarinet glissando at the beginning of Rhapsody in Blue is the most recognized entrance in music history, and most people will have heard it before.
Vankatesh has been recognized on three continents for his profound musicianship and has won numerous award competitions. “We are excited to bring a pianist of this caliber to our community,” said Murray.
Also on the program is the MIM orchestra performing Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1. Price made history in 1933 when she became the first African-American woman to have a symphony performed by a major U.S. orchestra. Her reputation made a resurgence when a cache of about 200 compositions was found in her former summer house in Chicago in 2009. Since then, more and more of her work is being performed and becoming popular worldwide.
Ryan Murray joined Music in the Mountains as Choral Conductor in 2008, and was named Artistic Director in 2019. He is currently Principal Pops Conductor for the Modesto Symphony and Music Director of the Auburn Symphony. He is also Music Director of Opera Modesto. Ryan holds degrees, summa cum laude, in Bassoon Performance and Voice Performance from California State University, Sacramento and also holds a Master’s degree, with distinction, in Music Business from the Berklee College of Music. Ryan has a strong commitment to education and currently serves as the Director of Symphony Orchestra and Opera at California State University, Sacramento, and as the conductor for the Sacramento Youth Symphony’s premier orchestra.
Music in the Mountains (MIM), founded in 1982, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire and connect people of all ages through extraordinary musical performances, community engagement, and music education.