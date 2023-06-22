MIM- Vijay (photo credit Martin Chalifour)

On Thursday, June 29, Indian-American pianist Vijay Venkatesh will play George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Music in the Mountains (MIM) presents a pair of extraordinary concerts next week, featuring the MIM orchestra, visiting professional soloists and the MIM chorus. Both concerts will be held at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. These star-studded programs, part of MIM’s 42nd annual SummerFest, bring top-tier musicians and leading classical works to Nevada County.

The first concert, on Tuesday, June 27 presents “The Music of Mozart,” featuring the acclaimed 60-voice MIM chorus and 48-piece orchestra performing what is perhaps Mozart’s most famous piece, The Requiem. Soloists for the Mozart program include Carrie Hennessey, soprano; Monica Danilov, mezzo; Salvatore Atti, tenor; and Robert Balonek, baritone. All have previously performed to enthusiastic Nevada County audiences.