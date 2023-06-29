Music in the Mountains (MIM) will round out its 42nd annual SummerFest schedule with two outdoor “picnic and pops” concerts at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.
This Saturday, July 1, MIM will present Toy Story in Concert—the groundbreaking film with Oscar®- and Grammy®-winning composer Randy Newman’s musical score performed live along with the film. The 65-piece MIM orchestra will be conducted by Ryan Murray, MIM Artistic Director and Conductor. Murray is one of a select few conductors nationwide who have been certified to present Disney Concerts. “Movie concerts have become very popular in recent years, and we are excited to bring this innovative and exciting concert experience to Nevada County,” commented Murray. Last summer, MIM presented Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean to a sold-out indoor crowd.
The “Toy Story” films are beloved worldwide for their compelling characters, extraordinary storytelling, stunning visuals, and the music of Randy Newman. The composer and songwriter is behind signature songs including “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” “Strange Things” and “I Will Go Sailing No More.”
“Toy Story” reveals what toys do when people are not around, with a fantastic fun-filled journey, viewed mostly through the eyes of two rival toys—Woody, the lanky, likable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger. Led by Woody, Andy’s toys live happily in his room until Andy’s birthday brings Buzz Lightyear onto the scene. Afraid of losing his place in Andy’s heart, Woody plots against Buzz. When circumstances separate Buzz and Woody from their owner, the comically mismatched duo eventually learn to put aside their differences and they find themselves on a hilarious adventure-filled mission where the only way they can survive is to form an uneasy alliance.
MIM’s SummerFest closes with its traditional “Happy Birthday USA” pops concert on Monday, July 3. This year will feature special guest and Broadway star Ali Ewoldt. A graduate of Yale University, Ewoldt has played a number of roles on Broadway including Cosette in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables, and starred in the North American Tour of West Side Story from 2009 – 2011. She has also starred in Broadway productions of The King and I and The Phantom of the Opera. “Ali is a major Broadway star and a huge international talent,” commented Murray. “We are excited about the energy she will bring to this program.” Ali will perform a number of Broadway hits and other familiar favorites.
The full MIM SummerFest Orchestra and Chorus will join Ali for this concert, performing patriotic favorites including Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever and an Armed Forces Salute.
Both outdoor concerts will be at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. Guests for the outdoor concerts are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. A bar and food concessions will also be at the site. (Per ABC rules, alcohol may not be brought into outdoor concerts but will be available for purchase.)