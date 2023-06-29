Music in the Mountains (MIM) will round out its 42nd annual SummerFest schedule with two outdoor “picnic and pops” concerts at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.

This Saturday, July 1, MIM will present Toy Story in Concert—the groundbreaking film with Oscar®- and Grammy®-winning composer Randy Newman’s musical score performed live along with the film. The 65-piece MIM orchestra will be conducted by Ryan Murray, MIM Artistic Director and Conductor. Murray is one of a select few conductors nationwide who have been certified to present Disney Concerts. “Movie concerts have become very popular in recent years, and we are excited to bring this innovative and exciting concert experience to Nevada County,” commented Murray. Last summer, MIM presented Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean to a sold-out indoor crowd.