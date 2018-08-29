Michael Moore’s new film to premiere at the Del Oro Theatre: Director to appear live on-screen after documentary on Sept. 19

INFO: Visit kvmr.org and the KVMR office weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 530-265-9073, at Bridge and Spring Streets, Nevada City

WHAT: Northern California Premiere of Oscar-winning Director Michael Moore’s new film, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” with Moore live onscreen via Skype afterwards, talking about the film and taking questions from the audience

Tickets are now on sale for the Northern California premiere of Michael Moore's highly anticipated new film, "Fahrenheit 11/9," in a benefit for non-profit KVMR 89.5 FM, Nevada City's community radio station.

The film will show at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Del Oro Theatre's main auditorium in downtown Grass Valley. Tickets are now on sale only at KVMR and the station's website, kvmr.org and cost $20 each, with all receipts going to KVMR.

"We will also be featuring a live and larger-than-life Michael Moore that night as well," said KVMR program director Steve Baker. "He'll join us after the film for a live question-and-answer session on the Del Oro big screen via Skype from his New York City apartment."

Moore — who won an Oscar for the 2002 documentary "Bowling For Columbine" — was also director of the highest grossing documentary in film history, "Fahrenheit 9/11" (2004, $122 million).

Title reference

In fact, the new movie's title, which refers to the day after the 2016 election when it became clear Donald Trump would be the next president, plays off the "Fahrenheit 9/11" title, which focused on how President George W. Bush took America to war in Iraq.

Recommended Stories For You

Veteran film executive Tom Ortenberg is starting a new company, Briarcliff Entertainment, and is partnering with Moore on the domestic release of Moore's new film. The two had worked together when Ortenberg was at Lionsgate, the company that released "Fahrenheit 9/11" as well as one of Moore's subsequent films, "Sicko," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the new documentary's official synopsis, "Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9 is a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live. It will explore the two most important questions of the Trump Era: How … did we get here, and how … do we get out? It's the film to see before it's too late."

Its official premiere is a high-profile Sept. 6 debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. The KVMR benefit comes two days before it opens across the country Sept. 21.

More than jokes

"People should not come expecting that it will 90 minutes of jokes about Donald Trump," the Toronto festival's Thom Powers told The Hollywood Reporter, although he notes "Fahrenheit 11/9" is also timely, with its national release coming just over six weeks before the U.S. midterm elections.

"There's a critique of Donald Trump, but there's a broader critique of the American political system that will surprise many people," Powers added.

According to Baker, Moore and his sister Anne, a Grass Valley resident, have been consistent supporters and friends to the station for nearly 20 years.

"He and Anne are responsible for tens of thousands of dollars coming our way through Michael's appearances, book and DVD donations, and even four film premieres like this now," said Baker with a smile. "I'll say it again and again, it continues to be a hoot."

The official trailer can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZeLvaflLLc and a variety of other websites.

Support for the premiere comes from Sweetland Garden Mercantile of North San Juan.

Happy 73rd, Van

Diamonds and Rust host Laura Miller has this thing about her favorite music artists' birthdays, and she'll salute the music and times of longtime pop artist Van Morrison from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (89.5 FM, 105.1 FM Truckee, kvmr.org streaming).

Morrison turns 73 this weekend.

Ani & Mavis

The music and interview show with an environmental edge, eTown, celebrated its 25th anniversary in style at the Paramount Theater in Denver with the second of its two-part birthday special airing at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Righteous babe recording artist Ani DiFranco and Chicago rhythm & blues and gospel singing legend Mavis Staples are the musical guests.

Utah-ing it up

Folksingers John McCutcheon and Mark Ross will be live in-studio guests Labor Day at 9 a.m. Monday on The Morning Show (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

They're part of the line-up for "The Amazing U. Utah Phillips Memorial Labor Day Matinee Revue & Hospitality House Fundraiser," which takes place Labor Day afternoon, beginning at 3 p.m. in the Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City.

Rebel Voices, Paul Kamm & Eleanore McDonald, Dakota Sid Clifford, Brendan Phillips and Bodie Wagner will also be performing at the benefit show. (See the cover story, pages 6-7.)

NID election forum

KVMR 89.5 FM will broadcast a Candidates Forum for various Nevada Irrigation District races live from the Peace Lutheran Church, Grass Valley, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The forum, hosted by the Nevada County Democratic Party, will include debate and opinion about NID's proposed Centennial Dam and other water issues affecting the region.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org. Complete KVMR schedule available at the station's website, http://www.kvmr.org. The station now features an easy-to-use archive of all music shows for two weeks and talk shows for two months at archive.kvmr.org.