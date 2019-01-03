Michael Franti returns to the Gold Country

TICKETS: $50/Osborn Woods Hall (Ticket includes a seat in the Osborn/Woods Hall for the film screening and acoustic, musical Q&A session), $30/Stone Hall (Ticket includes a seat in the Stone Hall for the film screening, and a live feed from the Osborn/Woods Hall for the acoustic, musical Q&A session. Moderators will be in the Stone Hall to facilitate audience participation for the Q&A session), $10/Dinner plates prepared by Ike’s Quarter Cafe are also available for purchase (pre-order your dinner plate with your event tickets) as well as Cheri’s Ice Cream with delicious desserts. Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone (530) 265-5040 or in person at Miners Foundry.

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter and filmmaker Michael Franti will make a special intimate appearance Wednesday at the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center to screen his new, self-directed documentary film Stay Human. The screening will feature an introduction by and Q&A with Franti, as well as an acoustic performance by Franti accompanied by Spearhead's Carl Young (bass, vocals) and Victoria Canal (keys, vocals).

A gifted and much-heralded spoken word artist Michael Franti is also a political activist. As leader of the politically and socially-charged music group Spearhead, Franti is at the forefront of hip-hop's renaissance, expanding the music's boundaries as he draws on funk and soul-driven beats. Franti is revered for his high energy live shows, inspiring music, philanthropic efforts, and his authentic connection to his global fan community. Through his music and poetry, Franti tackles a range of issues — the criminal justice system, corporatization of our daily lives, AIDS, gay rights, homelessness, the death penalty, drug addiction and suicide.

For this uplifting evening, attendees will be up-close with Franti who will be introducing and screening his new film, Stay Human. The documentary explores the connection between people around the world and what it means to be human. Franti shares the stories of people who have chosen to overcome cynicism with optimism and hope, including the remarkable tales of Robin Lim, a midwife who opened a birthing clinic in the aftermath of a devastating typhoon in the Philippines, Steve and Hope Dezember, a young couple whose love carries them through Steve's battle with ALS, Arief Rabik, an environmental scientist in Bali who perfected a method to make industrial and household products with bamboo in an effort to curb deforestation, and Sive Mazinyo and Busisiwwe Vazi, who help inspire their community of Port Elizabeth, South Africa, through music and education.

Franti also reflects on his own personal journey facing adversity as a child, struggling to find his voice as a musician, and how he came to find inspiration through these stories. He hopes to inspire people to become change makers by utilizing creativity, tenacity, and heart to face our daily challenges as individuals, and together as citizens of our planet to Stay Human.

Stay Human has won an array of awards while on the film festival circuit, including the RWJ Barnabas Health Award at the 2018 Asbury Park Music & Film Festival, the Audience Award at the 2018 Nashville Film Festival, the Audience Award and the Voice for Humanity Award at the 2018 ILLUMINATE Film Festival and the Soul in Cinema Award at the 2018 Maui Film Festival.

The documentary film and tour come in anticipation of Franti's new album Stay Human Vol. II, due out in early 2019.