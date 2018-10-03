‘Merry Wives of Windsor’ live from Royal Shakespeare Company at Sutton Cinemas in Grass Valley

INFO: Visit http://www.sierratheaters.com or call 530-477-9000 for more information

Sutton Cinemas presents a "laugh-out-loud funny" (Broadway World) version of Shakespeare's "Merry Wives of Windsor" captured live from the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-Upon-Avon at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, according to a release.

This is the final play in the series of four presented in 2018 in cinemas around the world.

Local audiences have been stunned by the quality of these productions, presented from the finest Shakespearean company working today.

Down on his luck in the suburbs, John Falstaff plans to hustle his way to a comfortable retirement by seducing the wives of two wealthy men.

Unknown to him, it's the women of Windsor who really pull the strings, orchestrating Falstaff's comeuppance amidst a theatrical smorgasbord of petty rivalries, jealousies and over-inflated egos.

For a fat Englishman, a Welshman and a Frenchman, the only way is Windsor …

The production has played to rave reviews:

"4 Stars! … a lovely many-stranded picture of the strong female friendship … the play has never felt so strongly feminist." — The Independent.

"A hoot … giggles galore. The whole play bursts with slap(stick) and tickle, prats and pratfalls and lots of laughs — there is not a weak link in the cast." — The Times

