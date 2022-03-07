Men invited to sing with Grass Valley Male Voice Choir

Men who like to sing are invited to come to Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley (828 W. Main St., in the back) any Thursday in March at 5 p.m. The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir is holding “musical interviews” for prospective new members, according to musical director George Husaruk.

“It’s not a formal audition, it’s an informal exercise to see if you can carry a tune in a bucket and whether you’re a tenor, baritone or bass,” said Husaruk, who became the new director last year on the retirement of choir founder Eleanor Kenitzer. An accomplished musician and choral instructor, Husaruk is bringing new energy and upbeat arrangements to the group.

Appointments are not needed, just show up at Peace Lutheran at 5 p.m. on any Thursday in March. Questions may be directed to choir president Ron Fivelstad at 530-263-5736.