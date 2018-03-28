Memorable music: Benefit concert aids people with Alzheimer’s in Grass Valley
March 28, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Steelin’ Dan & The Rayos
WHAT: Music & Memory benefit concert
WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Center For The Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley
TICKETS: $26 for members or $30 for general public
INFO: For more information, visit http://www.musicandmemory.org and http://www.TunesWork.org.
The public is invited to a benefit concert for Music & Memory featuring the talented tribute band Steelin' Dan and local musical favorites The Rayos. The proceeds from sponsors and donations at the event will be used to expand the Music & Memory program at Nevada County memory care communities.
The concert is sponsored by the Center For The Arts and Tuneswork, a Sacramento based non-profit dedicated to raising money for therapeutic music programs, and also supported by Eskaton, Partners In Care and KVMR.
Additionally, the documentary film "Alive Inside," which focuses on Music & Memory, was screened for free at the Center for The Arts on March 18.
Music & Memory is a non-profit organization that creates personalized music playlists for individuals in nursing homes and other long-term care organizations to help those with physical and cognitive challenges find renewed meaning and connection in their lives through music-triggered memories.
Music & Memory has been adopted by more than 4,800 healthcare organizations in the U.S. and aims to make personalized therapeutic music a standard of care throughout the healthcare industry.
Music & Memory support groups are encouraging community involvement to increase the presence of music in long-term care settings. Suggestions include conducting an iPod drive, holding a concert, collecting used CDs, raising money for iTunes gift cards and seeking support from local artists, choral clubs and music programs at local schools.
Steelin' Dan, northern California's award winning Steely Dan tribute band, has been performing throughout California and northern Nevada for more than 12 years and has developed a large and enthusiastic fan base.
The band has been critically acclaimed in the media and was awarded the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Sammies Award for Best Tribute Band by the readers of Sacramento News and Review and a Best of Sacramento Award by Sacramento Magazine.
For sponsorship opportunities contact Forrest Reed 916-997-6288, forresttreed@gmail.com.
For sponsorship opportunities contact Forrest Reed 916-997-6288, forresttreed@gmail.com.
