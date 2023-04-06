AlexCuba-PRO-040623

Musician Alex Cuba will play at the Marisa Funk Theater tonight.

 Submitted photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present the traditional and global influences of Grammy/Latin Grammy and Juno-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and musician Alex Cuba in the Marisa Funk Theater tonight (April 6).

For over two decades, Alex’s musical evolution through eight distinct albums was all about searching for the simplicity and soul in Cuban music – taking apart the complex arrangements, mixing it with North American influences, and adopting the melodic simplicity of pop music.