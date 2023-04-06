The Center for the Arts is pleased to present the traditional and global influences of Grammy/Latin Grammy and Juno-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and musician Alex Cuba in the Marisa Funk Theater tonight (April 6).
For over two decades, Alex’s musical evolution through eight distinct albums was all about searching for the simplicity and soul in Cuban music – taking apart the complex arrangements, mixing it with North American influences, and adopting the melodic simplicity of pop music.
Born Alexis Puentes in Artemisa, Cuba, Alex was immersed in music at a very young age, joining his father, guitarist and teacher Valentin Puentes’ group of 24 guitarists. He went on to study electric and upright bass, touring and recording nationally and internationally, developing his globally influenced sound with articulate arrangements that convey emotions through melody and lyrics.
After marrying a Canadian woman, Alex moved to Victoria, Canada in 1999, where he recorded an album, Morumba Cubana, alongside his twin brother Adonis, as The Puentes Brothers. His music began to move away from the more traditional aspects of the Cuban sound into a unique genre blend of pop, funk, and jazz-fusion.
Alex went on to record his solo debut album Humo De Tobaco which earned him a Juno award for World Music Album of the Year in 2006 — followed by Agua Del Pozo in 2007, earning him another Juno award in 2008. The next decade saw Alex at the top of his game, recording several award-winning albums including some stand-out collaborations with singer-songwriters Nelly Furtado, Ron Sexsmith, David Myles, Alejandra Ribera and Kuba Oms, including Anya Marina on his 5th studio album Healer; winning him a Latin Grammy for best singer-songwriter and nominated for a Grammy as best Latin Pop in 2016.
2021 saw Alex innovating by recording at home and adding recording engineer to his credits as musician, singer-songwriter, producer. From the healing voice of Grammy Award-winning Lila Downs on “Mundo Nuevo”, to his colorful collaboration with world-renowned flamenco artist, Antonio Carmona, and commissioning a 13-piece horn band from his native country of Cuba, Alex’s vibrant eighth studio album, Mendó, is filled with memorable international collaborations. Mendó took home the 2022 Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album, which is Alex Cuba’s 4th nomination and first win, which is a tremendous accomplishment for an independent artist.
Looking to Cuban folk traditions for inspiration — he’s always exploring, always creating something fresh and new, and always, it seems, getting it just right.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Alex Cuba WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA WHEN: Thursday, April 6, Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m. TICKETS: $25-35 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3VS7SUG or (530) 274-8384