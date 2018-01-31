‘Meet the Author’ with Marilyn Nyborg

WHERE: Valentina’s Organic Bistro and Bakery, 841 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

Local author and activist, Marilyn Nyborg is about to launch her new book "A Women's Guide to Sacred Activism: How Do We Move Forward?" Thursday, Feb. 8, at Valentina's Organic Bistro and Bakery in Grass Valley.

We caught up with Nyborg and asked her a few questions about her life and her new book.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I am a successful business owner and was a high tech recruiter in Silicon Valley for 25 years.

I am the co-founder of Gather the Women Global Matrix, Founder of Gather the Women of Nevada County, Women Waking the World, and most recently I co-founded the Indivisible Women or N.C.

I like to think of myself as a master networker with 45 years of connections in women's leadership and women's circles. I am also a speaker and producer for "The Book of Jane: The Story of Woman."

Recommended Stories For You

Recently I have taken my lifetime of experiences in sacred activism to develop an international network to restore feminine wisdom, values and influence in the service of all life.

I am also committed to a world that creates change in cultural values, personal choices, and policies worldwide that shift humanity's consciousness from separation and domination to integration and unity.

What brought you this area?

We moved here from the Bay Area and have been here for 38 years.

How did you get into writing?

I wrote a newsletter for women for 18 years.

What is your favorite book or who is your favorite author?

"Do You Quantum Think," by Diane Collins.

What is your book about?

"A Woman's Guide to Sacred Activism," is about doing politics that builds a better future for all.

What inspired you to write this book?

The work I have been doing for most of my life. Motivating and inspiring women, to gain confidence, courage and to bring their wisdom and influence to bear on the decisions that impact us ALL.

What do you find most challenging about writing a book?

I write from a stream of consciousness, and always need serious editing. My two collaborators created my manuscript into a readable book. Taking my ideas and content and designing a readable book, detailed all the references and index.

What is your key takeaway or message you hope readers find in your book?

I believe our negativity, fear, anger and hate only create more of the same in the world. We can take strong stands without name calling etc.

Where can people find your book?

Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

How would you describe your own perfect day?

Connecting with people in deeper meaningful conversations.