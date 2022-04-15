‘Meet the Author’ with Karl Resch

Local author and chef Karl Resch, the former chef and owner of the Swiss House, now Wild Eye Pub, has released his new book, a memoir called, “Memoir of a Swiss Chef.” There will be a book signing for Resch’s new memoir on Monday, May 16 at Wild Eye Pub from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Karl Resch’s memoir “ Memoir of a Swiss Chef and how he got to Grass Valley to open his own restaurant.”

Photo courtesy Karl Resch

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

My name is Karl Resch. I came to Grass Valley in 1985 in the hope I could open my own restaurant. After a long and successful career in the food industry, I was chef in many well-known hotel chains and decided to go on my own. The hotels included Hilton, Sheraton, Hyatt, Western and private companies.

I was born and raised in Switzerland. By the age of 16 I did enter an apprentice program for pastry cook in Winterthur, Zurich. To become a pastry chef, it took three years after my graduation. I did enter an apprenticeship for chef at the hotel Quellenhof Stellen. In order to become experienced you have to move around from one first class place to another. My last place working in Switzerland was at the Hotel Waldhaus in Sils-Maria near St. Moritz as chef sauce. From there I moved to London awaiting my green card. I immigrated to the United States in 1965.

What brought you to the area?

After being executive chef for four and a half years I left to find place of my own. I did work at the Chicken Shack restaurant in Santa Isabel near Ramona to get the feel of a small restaurant. I did work there for three months when my wife Lily called me from Hawaii, telling me that my friend Serge broke his back in a plane accident. Serge and I did work in Boston at the Boston Sheraton. I came to Grass Valley on April 1, 1985. At the time I wanted to buy his place but it fell through. I then purchased the then-called Empire House. It was 1985.

How did you get into writing?

Over the many years I traveled the globe, I did collect a lot of memories and I thought it would be interesting to put it on paper and share it with people.

What is your favorite book or who is your favorite author?

I read a lot of trade books and magazines to improve my skills.

What is your book about?

It is my life story and where I did stay till I got to Grass Valley.

What inspired you to write this book?

It was a challenge and I thought it would give me the opportunity to see if I could accomplish such a task. Chefs do the cooking! But writing a book — where there is a will, there is a way.

What did you find most challenging about writing a book?

It has to be interesting, with a few twists so that it is not just another book. People have to find it educational and interesting. So that they may try it themselves.

What is your key takeaway or message you hope readers find in your book?

It will give you a good idea what it will take to become a real professional chef, not just a hobby chef. The trade has many challenges and it will take desire, stamina and belief. Few people will ever achieve it. It is hard work and no glory.

Where can people find your book?

Amazon and Barnes & Noble e-book, and hopefully soon at local bookstores.

Please describe what you’d consider your perfect day.

When I go through a day peacefully, with little stress, and by the end of the day I will be satisfied with what I have accomplished.

Chef Karl Resch.

Photo courtesy Karl Resch