‘Meet the Author’ with Gage McKinney

Local author Gage McKinney has released a new book called “Gold Mining Genius.” We snagged a few minutes of time with McKinney and asked some questions about his latest book and life.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I’m fascinated by the lives people lead, how they emerge from families, develop talents, face obstacles and hardship, and in the end, contribute to a community. When you know about the struggles, most life stories are uplifting.

What brought you to this area?

Five generations of my family have lived here, beginning with a miner from Redruth, Cornwall. In a small town you can have redundant relationships; you can know people in different aspects of their lives. I wanted such a life and fortunately my wife Ilka did, too.

How did you get into writing?

My mom read to my brother and me at bedtime. I remember the characters in those stories. She took us to the Episcopal Church where we absorbed the language of common prayer. My teachers noticed I had a knack for writing. I got encouragement and kept at it, an endless challenge.

What is your favorite book or who is your favorite author?

Right now, it’s the 20th century French philosopher Simone Weil. I continuously return to T. S. Eliot and Henry James. I love Jane Austen’s Persuasion and Barbara Pimm’s Quartet in Autumn. Historian John Lukacs inspires me, as does Kevin Starr.

What is your book about?

“Gold Mining Genius” tells the story of an orphan. George Starr’s father abandoned him and his mother died. He was raised by a wealthy aunt and at an early age had to earn his own way. He went to work at the Empire mine, and showed more than anything else, he was a good listener. He learned from university-trained geologists and common miners. He became what other men called “a mining genius.” His best quality was his empathy. His best deed was forgiving his father.

What inspired you to write this book?

It was mystical. A kind of vision convinced me I had to tell Mr. Starr’s story. I didn’t initially intend it for publication, but my publisher David Comstock – he’s 94, by the way — read the manuscript and made a book of it. Dave is an astonishing man. And the Starr family was encouraging.

What did you find most challenging about writing a book?

I didn’t believe I would find enough information about Mr. Starr as he wasn’t inclined to write and left few papers. Fortunately, I could draw on the letters of others, especially William Bourn, who owned the Empire mine, and James Hague, who owned the North Star. Collections at The Bancroft Library in Berkeley and The Huntington Library in San Marino made it possible. Archives at the Searls Library, Nevada City, and the Empire Mine State Historic Park were invaluable. The Starr family contributed stories and photos from an old album.

What is your key takeaway or message you hope readers find in your book?

I hope after learning how George Starr helped to shape Nevada County, readers will feel they know the inside story of this place and will feel more deeply rooted here.

Where can people find your book?

The best place, local bookstores – The Book Seller in Grass Valley, or Harmony Books in Nevada City. Also, online and directly from the publisher by searching for Comstock Bonanza Press.

Please describe what you’d consider your perfect day

It’s Sunday. Ilka and I go to church early, greet everyone at coffee hour and have friends over for breakfast. Later, we take a nap and then spend a long afternoon reading on the deck. In the evening we talk about our reading over a drink, and then dinner and bed. And it repeats every week!

Gage McKinney

