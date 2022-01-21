Meet the Author: Diane Dean-Epps

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

Oh, just try and stop me! After a diverse and rewarding career in television broadcasting, I wended my way toward the dual pursuits of a teaching credential, and a Master of Arts degree in English, earning several publishing credits in the process, including my master’s thesis highlighting the work of author Langston Hughes entitled “Changing the Exchange.”

I’ve been performing my entire life, having made my first appearance — that I remember — at the age of six when I yodeled out the line, “And my sweet breads too!” when playing Santa Lucia in an off-off school campus Christmas play. I’ve appeared as an actor, singer, and dancer in a multitude of commercials, productions, and plays, the latter including “Carousel,” “Oklahoma!” and “Calendar Girls.” In recent years I’ve been focusing on my humor performances and writing, appearing in both scheduled and unscheduled productions in front of mostly attentive audiences. My “sit-down standup” style of writing is featured in multiple books, including “Just Because I’m Not Effin’ Famous, Doesn’t Mean I’m Not Effin’ Funny,” “Maternal Meanderings,” “Last Call,” “KILL-TV,” and “I’ll Always Be There For You … Unless I’m Somewhere Else?!” Other publishing credits include numerous essays that have appeared in MORE magazine, NPR’s This I Believe, The San Francisco Chronicle, Sacramento magazine, California CPA magazine, Bigger Law Firm magazine, The Union, and the Sacramento Business Journal. “REMEMBER — A Father-Daughter WWII Stalag 17-B POW Story About Never Giving Up” is my sixth published book, and my first, and likely only, foray into the history genre.

What brought you to this area?

Over two decades ago — after I had fully launched into my dual careers of teacher and mom — we moved here from Sacramento. We had fallen in love with Grass Valley/Nevada City when my husband was playing mind-bending rock ‘n’ roll up here with an extremely popular Sacramento band by the name of Lady and the Boys. It took us a few years to pull it off, necessitating a ginormous leap of faith when we made the move, but we put our beloved Sacramento in our rear-view mirror, and embraced our beautiful life in this community well-suited for our cute little family of four.

How did you get into writing?

I’ve never not been into writing. I’m hard-wired to dwell in the world of the written word. I’ve been writing since I learned what the word cursive meant, and I’ve dabbled in all manner of forms and formats; everything from teenage angst poetry, to angry political missives, to my current-and-forever combo jam of books, columns, features and essays. I write all the time about all the things. Everything is fodder. I’ve managed to do a thousand-word riff on tissue, and recently I found ample fervor to fuel my humor piece, “Sunflower Daycare,” published by The Union. Writing is how I make sense of the world, so you can see how there needs to be a great deal of writing.

What is your favorite book or who is your favorite author?

As an English teacher that is the most difficult question we’re asked because I need to be able to list my top five books in my top five genres. Having said that, I was absolutely blown away when I read Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged,” and who doesn’t love the timeless takeaways of Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist”? I’d have to say I love Pablo Neruda’s writing so much, I would happily read his grocery list, if he published it. And the strong themes and messages in Mitch Albom’s “Five People You Meet in Heaven”? I mean that incredible line about Eddie, “sitting down in life?” OK, I’m sure there must be a word limit here, so I’ll wrap this section up now.

What is your book about?

A 30-years-in-the-making endeavor my new book, “REMEMBER: A Father-Daughter WWII Stalag 17-B POW Story About Never Giving Up” tells the story of my father’s World War II Stalag 17-B POW experience.

From my earliest memories, my father and I had Father-Daughter talks — really more like listens — when he would share stories about his time as a Nazi Germany Stalag 17-B POW.

Fittingly, the release date for “REMEMBER” was Oct. 10, 2021, the 78th anniversary of the day when my dad became a POW.

What inspired you to write this book?

I always knew my father’s story needed to be told, a story that happened so long ago yet remains entirely relevant today. The historical lessons alone with their timeless takeaways spurred me on to tell the story.

This book is an amalgam representing a lifetime collection of accounts told to me by my father over the course of four decades. I had one tape from a 1987 talk my father gave to the Caterpillar Club, when he told his story chronologically. It tied together all of the World War II Stalag 17-B prisoner of war stories he’d told me over the course of four decades into a word bow called “REMEMBER.”

What did you find most challenging about writing a book?

My biggest challenge was to answer one all-important question: “How in the flock was I going to tell a 78-year-old story about my father being held as a prisoner of war in a Nazi Germany concentration camp, and give it a positive spin?” The answer came to me when I was driving. My dad’s story is about never, ever giving up on himself, or anyone else. He retained his humanity, and his individuality in the face of inhumane treatment at the hands of a group of people acting as one brutal force. In no small measure, he survived the camp due to those other incredibly heroic men who were right there with him, never giving up either. They shared their Red Cross parcels with each other, they shared the concentration camp prisoner of war experience with each other, and they shared an unbreakable bond with each other. They were his brothers who he loved beyond measure. His story is anything but sad. It’s a celebration of not only survival, but of moving forward from the experience, and coming out on the other side with dignity, with respect and with pride. Unbroken.

My second biggest challenge was how to format the book; how to structurally tell the story. In the book I provide background about our Father-Daughter talks, which is how you’ll find this book organized. I provide the reader with the back story — the part or parts my dad told me, plus information I learned that relates to his account — and then you read his story. In fact, the chapters represent pieces of my dad’s speech under In My Dad’s Words, laid out in chronological order. If you jam just those sections together you can read the transcript for his talk in one fell swoop.

What is your key takeaway or message you hope readers find in your book?

Every story needs to be told, particularly the stories from a time period like World War II when we’re losing so many of the people who are the only ones who can provide us with first-hand accounts detailing their experiences. My father’s accounts were always compelling, sometimes heart-stopping, and forever memorable. When he was telling his stories the pain he felt when he retrieved memories about getting shot down, being a prisoner of war, and losing his war buddies was palpable.

He was right there in it, and I was riding shotgun. He told me as much as he could — when he could. The Greatest Generation didn’t return home from World War II, seeking counseling, and opportunities to share their experiences. They returned home seeking normalcy, and opportunities to live the American Dream.

To learn history first-hand from someone who lived it is truly a seminal experience forever informing my viewpoint on life in so many ways, not the least of which is recognizing how imperative it is to learn from our history.

Along with the knowledge my dad imparted came the implicit mandate to remember. Always, always, always remember.

Where can people find your book?

The work is available on Amazon where you’ll find both a trade paperbook version and a Kindle version.

Please describe what you’d consider your perfect day

Any day when I’m spending time with my energetic, hilarious, and fun family. It’s worth noting as of Oct. 17, 2021 I’m a first-time new Mimi (grandmother) to Jett, and he is to whom the book “REMEMBER” is dedicated.

Diane Dean-Epps with her father Frank Dean.

Provided

Diane Dean-Epps holds a copy of her book “Remember” which features the story of her father’s time as a prisoner of war in Nazi occupied Europe in WWII.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com