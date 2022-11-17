‘Master of satire:’ Best-selling author David Sedaris brings the laughs
The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome back humorist and best-selling author of Calypso and A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris to the Marisa Funk Theater tonight.
David Sedaris is a master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers. Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, David Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, and Calypso, which was a Washington Post Best Book of the Year. He is the author of Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, a collection of fables with illustrations by Ian Falconer. He is also the author of an essay-length ebook titled Themes and Variations.
Each of these books was an immediate bestseller. He was also the editor of Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories. The first volume of his diaries Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) was a New York Times best-selling book. As a companion piece to the book, Jeffrey Jenkins published and edited an art book of Sedaris’s diary covers, entitled David Sedaris Diaries: A Visual Compendium.
The second volume of his diaries, A Carnival of Snackery, Diaries (2003-2020) was also a New York Times best-seller and the audiobook was selected as part of Apple’s Best Audiobooks of the Year for 2021. Sedaris has been nominated for five Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His audio recordings include “David Sedaris: Live for Your Listening Pleasure” and “David Sedaris Live at Carnegie Hall.” There are over 16 million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 32 languages.
In his latest book published in May 2022, Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris once again captures what is most unexpected, hilarious, and poignant about these recent upheavals, personal and public, and expresses in precise language both the misanthropy and desire for connection that drive us all. If we must live in interesting times, there is no one better to chronicle them than the incomparable David Sedaris.
There will be a book sale and signing in the lobby before and after the performance.
Source: The Center for the Arts
WHAT: David Sedaris
WHERE: The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA
WHEN: Thursday, November 17 | Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m.
TICKETS: $60-75 | thecenterforthearts.org
WEBSITE & INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S6g000007ZAWzEAO or (530) 274-8384
