‘Mary Janes: The Women Of Weed’ — A ground-breaking documentary about women leading the cannabis industry to show at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City

Women Grow Gold Country will host a one-time screening of "Mary Janes: The Women of Weed" at The Nevada Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday. The film features a powerful interview from Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge.

Film director/producer Windy Borman explores how marijuana is the first new industry to emerge in the 21st century — and it's led by women. By looking at the intersection of gender parity, social justice and environmental sustainability, Borman explores how cannabis is not only an industry, but also a movement of dedicated and pioneering women she calls "Puffragettes" (as in Pot plus Suffragette).

"From farms to labs to dispensaries and beyond, the film sheds light on the female researchers and entrepreneurs blazing a trail in today's legal cannabis industry. From interviews with scientists, doctors, lawyers, activists, growers and bakers, I learned cannabis is not only an industry, but also a movement of dedicated, pioneering women," said director Windy Borman.

"Mary Janes: The Women Of Weed" explores the movement to end marijuana prohibition and Borman's own assumptions about the plant. Through a series of empowering and educational interviews with the industry's "Women of Weed," Windy's own assumptions are transformed as she discovers cannabis liberation intersects with the most urgent social justice issues of our time.

She learns how this green revolution has big effects on environmental sustainability, ending the War on Drugs and the Prison-Industrial Complex, and the destructive domination of Big Pharma.

Women are changing the face of today's fastest growing industry — cannabis. Join Women Grow Gold Country as they discover how they're also changing the world.

Tickets can be purchased at: http://bit.ly/MaryJanesNevadaCity.