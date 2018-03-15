Martinis & a Movie: Cult classic Spaceballs coming to a universe near you

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation presents the ninth annual Martinis and A Movie event, featuring the cult classic Spaceballs.

This year's event will benefit the Emergency Department at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) and will take place on Wednesday, March 21, at the Del Oro Theatre in downtown Grass Valley. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the martini bar will be open until 7:15 p.m., which is when the movie will begin.

Spaceballs is a 1987 American comic science fiction film co-written, produced and directed by Mel Brooks. Starring Brooks, Bill Pullman, John Candy, and Rick Moranis, the film also features Daphne Zuniga, Dick Van Patten, and the voice of Joan Rivers. In addition to Brooks in a supporting role, the film also features Brooks regulars Dom DeLuise and Rudy De Luca in cameo appearances.

The film's setting and characters parody the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as other sci-fi franchises including Star Trek, Alien, and the Planet of the Apes films. It was released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer on June 24, 1987. It has since become a cult classic and one of Brooks's most popular films.

Come enjoy a martini, movie, and gourmet treats while supporting a great cause! Ticket prices are $30 in advance and are being sold at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Gift Shop, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation office (140 Litton Drive, Suite 220 in Grass Valley), the Book Seller in downtown Grass Valley or online at snmhfmartinis.brownpapertickets.com.

Tickets are $35 the day of the event, while supplies last. Advanced purchase of tickets is recommended as this event has sold out in the past. Guests must be 21 or older.

For more information, please call (530) 477-9700 or visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org/martinisandamovie.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation