Mark Hummel’s Blues Harmonica Blowout celebrates 30 years in 2023 with a stop at The Center for the Arts on February 23 (past two years’ blowouts were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic), according to a press release.
The blowout started on a Sunday night in 1991 at Ashkenaz in Berkeley with four harmonica players — Rick Estrin, Mark Hummel, Dave Earl and Doug Jay. Throughout the years, the traveling blues show has featured many of the top Harp Blowers, including Huey Lewis, John Mayall, James Cotton, Charlie Musselwhite, John Hammond, Magic Dick, and Lee Oskar, the release stated. The guitar chair is equally stunning with Elvin Bishop, Duke Robillard, Anson Funderburgh and Jr Watson, to name a few, the release stated. Blowout tours have covered thousands of miles to every part of the U.S. and Canada, including a few European tours. This blowout features: Magic Dick (J. Geils Band), John Nemeth, Sugar Ray Norcia, Aki Kumar, Bob Welsh, Anson Funderburgh — guitar, Wes Starr — drums, and Randy Bermudes — bass.
Producer Mark Hummel is a Grammy nominee and Blues Award winner who started playing harmonica in 1970 and has gone on to become “one of the premier blues harmonica players of his generation,” the release stated. Hummel has been featured on more than 30 recordings since 1985, including the Grammy-nominated 2013 Blind Pig release Remembering Little Walter, a live recording from a previous Mark Hummel Blues Harmonica Blowout that pays tribute to Little Walter.
Hummel has released more than 20 solo albums and more than 20 collaborations and compilations, with his latest album Mark Hummel Proudly Presents East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988. Hummel opens the vaults to the Golden Age of the East Bay San Francisco Blues Scene and the legendary artists that both inspired and welcomed him in the 1970s and 80s, the release states.
“Mark Hummel’s Blues Harmonica Blowouts have carried the Blues Torch to many blues fans everywhere,” the release stated.
Magic Dick (nee Richard Salwitz) was born in New London, CT and is the original harp man from the J. Geils Band, whose many hits flooded the airwaves during the 1970s and 1980s, according to the release. Chart-toppers like “Freeze Frame”, “Centerfold”, “First I Look at the Purse”, “Must A Got Lost”. “Give It to Me” and Magic Dick’s own “Whammer Jammer” were in the Top Ten off and on for 20 years and made them one of the top bands (along with WAR) that featured harmonica prominently in the frontline. In The Rolling Stone Record Guide (1979) music critic Dave Marsh described Magic Dick as possibly “the best white musician to ever play blues harmonica.”
John Nemeth’s, a Boise ID native, national debut for Blind Pig Records, Magic Touch (2007), produced by Anson Funderburgh, received an ecstatic response from fans and the media, and he was hailed as the new voice of the blues. Living Blues magazine enthused, “Magic Touch gives hope that the blues will survive.” In 2008 Németh was recruited by Elvin Bishop to do some performances and contribute four vocal tracks to his Grammy-nominated album The Blues Rolls On.
Sugar Ray Norcia is a singer-harp man and also a three time Grammy nominee whose career kicked into high gear in 1979 when he formed the original Sugar Ray and the Bluetones with guitar giant Ronnie Earl. The band has remained in high regard receiving a total of 27 Blues Music Award Nominations, and includes winning two Blues Music Awards in 2014.
Aki Kumar, India-born, now San Jose-based, also known as “The Only Bombay Blues Man,” left his home in Mumbai with the intention of working as a software engineer in Silicon Valley, according to the release. Then he discovered the blues, and his life dramatically changed, the release stated. Singing and playing harmonica, he steeped himself in the music and became a fixture in the blues clubs throughout Northern California, where he developed a unique, audacious blend of Chicago-style blues which then led to playing retro Bollywood pop mixed with the blues.
Bob Welsh is a multi-talented, Grammy-nominated guitarist, keyboardist, bassist who currently plays with Fabulous Thunderbirds, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Charlie Musselwhite and toured and recorded with many on this tour, according to the release. Welsh has toured and recorded with EC Scott, Rusty Zinn, Roy Gaines, John Mayall, Mark Hummel, James Cotton, Snooky Pryor, Billy Boy Arnold, Lazy Lester, Hubert Sumlin, Pinetop Perkins, Lee Oskar, Kim Wilson, RJ Mischo and many more, the release states. Bob also appears on Grammy-nominated Alligator Record’s 100 Years Of Blues by Musselwhite and Elvin.
Anson Funderburgh, guitarist, is a long-time member of the Golden State — Lone Star Blues Revue born in Plano, Texas where he first picked up the guitar in high school and was hit by the blues bug through Jimmy Reed, and Lightnin’ Hopkins, according to the press release. By 1978 he started Anson and the Rockets with vocalist/harmonica player Darrell Nulisch with the group being signed to Black Top Records a couple years later. In 1986 Nulisch was replaced by Blind Sam Myers who stayed with the group until his death in 2006. Anson and the Rockets went on to win ten Blues Music Awards (formerly known as the W.C. Handy Blues Awards), widely regarded as the highest honor for blues artists in the United States, the release states.
Wes Starr, Drummer and Rome, Georgia native, has played with a who’s who of famed musicians in Texas (Asleep at the Wheel, Anson Funderburgh, Delbert McClinton, Willie Nelson, Marcia Ball, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Omar and the Howlers and Sam Myers) after living in Austin for over 40 years, according to the release. Wes won a Grammy during his seven year stint in country superstar Hal Ketcham’s band.
Randy Bermudes, a Petaluma native, is an in-demand blues and roots bassist, according to the release. Randy started with Hummel, moved on to Little Charlie and the Nightcats for five years and two albums, then joined Charlie Musselwhite for four years and two albums, seven years and two albums with The Fabulous Thunderbirds and back to Charlie Musselwhite, where he’s been ever since. Bermudes continues to play with Hummel and Eric Lindell.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Mark Hummel's 30th Annual Blues Harmonica Blowout WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main St., Grass Valley WHEN: Thursday, February 23 | Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. TICKETS: $35-55 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3cXxPBy or (530) 274-8384