“Mark Hummel’s Blues Harmonica Blowouts have carried the Blues Torch to many blues fans everywhere,” the release stated.

Mark Hummel’s Blues Harmonica Blowout celebrates 30 years in 2023 with a stop at The Center for the Arts on February 23 (past two years’ blowouts were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic), according to a press release.

The blowout started on a Sunday night in 1991 at Ashkenaz in Berkeley with four harmonica players — Rick Estrin, Mark Hummel, Dave Earl and Doug Jay. Throughout the years, the traveling blues show has featured many of the top Harp Blowers, including Huey Lewis, John Mayall, James Cotton, Charlie Musselwhite, John Hammond, Magic Dick, and Lee Oskar, the release stated. The guitar chair is equally stunning with Elvin Bishop, Duke Robillard, Anson Funderburgh and Jr Watson, to name a few, the release stated. Blowout tours have covered thousands of miles to every part of the U.S. and Canada, including a few European tours. This blowout features: Magic Dick (J. Geils Band), John Nemeth, Sugar Ray Norcia, Aki Kumar, Bob Welsh, Anson Funderburgh — guitar, Wes Starr — drums, and Randy Bermudes — bass.