The Center for the Arts is thrilled to welcome Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings to the Marisa Funk Theater for a Mardi Gras Dance Party on February 11.
Roy Rogers is considered one of the world’s preeminent master Delta slide guitarists. With over 20 recordings to his credit, Rogers has garnered 8 Grammy nominations for producing as a recording artist, and as a songwriter. His collaborations have garnered major media accolades globally for producing critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated recordings for John Lee Hooker and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, as well as collaborations with Ray Manzarek (The Doors), Bonnie Raitt, Carlos Santana, Allan Toussaint, Sammy Hagar & Bela Fleck and more. He is known worldwide for his searing performances that have been named a festival favorite at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, North Sea Jazz Festival in Holland, Montreux in Switzerland, Pistoia in Italy as well as many North American festivals in Canada, and the United States, having performed worldwide for more than four decades.
Early on, Roy discovered his love for the blues and slide guitar and for making music that’s “deep and funky.” At age 13, he was already performing in a rock ‘n’ roll band that wore gold lame jackets and playing Little Richard and Chuck Berry tunes. Thus began his love of the blues, slide guitar in particular, which had an immediate effect on Roy, and through the years he developed a distinctive style of playing slide guitar that is instantly recognizable. Roy performed with various groups until 1976, when he and harmonica player David Burgin formed an acoustic duo and recorded an album entitled Rogers And Burgin: A Foot In The Door for Waterhouse Records. They also played on the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest movie soundtrack before the duo ran its course. Rogers then formed his own band in 1980, the Delta Rhythm Kings. A series of solo albums were released such as Chops Not Chaps, Sidewinder, Blues On The Range, garnering critical acclaim and winning fans over. Rogers was asked to join John Lee Hooker’s Coast to Coast Blues Band and for the four years, he toured with Hooker as a featured guitarist/vocalist Rogers established a strong personal and professional relationship with the venerated blues legend. Said Hooker, “I just can’t say enough good things about Roy. He plays so good. Some of the best slide I’ve heard, best blues I’ve heard. He gets real deep and funky, and he masters whatever he plays.”
The past few decades have been very productive for Rogers, from a Grammy-nominated track “Song for Jessica” that featured harmonica virtuoso and vocalist Norton Buffalo off the highly acclaimed release R & B, to the 2015 release Into the Wild Blue, proving that he and The Delta Rhythm Kings are at the top of their game. StringShot, Rogers’ additional band formed in 2015, features renowned Brazilian guitarist Badi Assad and harpist/violinist extraordinaire Carlos Reyes; their self-titled album debuted in August of 2018.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings WHERE: The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, February 11 | Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. TICKETS: $25-30 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3GTfTBt or (530) 274-8384 {related_content_uuid}b853dc2b-e06a-4b6b-b379-79bff8239f51{/related_content_uuid}