The Center for the Arts is thrilled to welcome Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings to the Marisa Funk Theater for a Mardi Gras Dance Party on February 11.

Roy Rogers is considered one of the world’s preeminent master Delta slide guitarists. With over 20 recordings to his credit, Rogers has garnered 8 Grammy nominations for producing as a recording artist, and as a songwriter. His collaborations have garnered major media accolades globally for producing critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated recordings for John Lee Hooker and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, as well as collaborations with Ray Manzarek (The Doors), Bonnie Raitt, Carlos Santana, Allan Toussaint, Sammy Hagar & Bela Fleck and more. He is known worldwide for his searing performances that have been named a festival favorite at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, North Sea Jazz Festival in Holland, Montreux in Switzerland, Pistoia in Italy as well as many North American festivals in Canada, and the United States, having performed worldwide for more than four decades.