Auburn State Theatre will show a series of magical or magic-themed films throughout the month of March, known as “March Magic,” according to a press release. The first in the series, starting Thursday, is The Prestige, a mystery psychological thriller directed by Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk, The Dark Knight). The film follows two magicians whose intense rivalry leads them to a life-long battle for supremacy — full of obsession, deceit, and jealousy — with deadly consequences. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, and Scarlett Johansson, with a cameo by David Bowie as Nikola Tesla.
