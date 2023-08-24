Canadian folk group Mama’s Broke to perform at The Center for the Arts

Mama Broke will perform at the Marisa Funk Theater on August 30.

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Mama’s Broke with opener Lindsay Clark in the Marisa Funk Theater on August 30, 2023.

Mama’s Broke is a powerful duo that delivers a compelling performance with heart and raw energy. Although highly influenced by their Canadian roots, Lisa Maria and Amy Lou Keeler are based out of nowhere and everywhere. Their two strong voices blend to create haunting harmonies, while they artfully juggle fiddle, banjo, guitar, and mandolin, and incorporate traditional dance and foot percussion into their performance. Their original and often dark compositions push the boundaries of tradition and the constraints of genre. Drawing from old-time, Quebecois, blues, punk, Celtic, Balkan, and doom metal, they create a soundscape that is both familiar and new.