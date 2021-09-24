Male Voice Choir has new musical director

After 25 years under the direction of Eleanor Kenitzer, the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir is emerging from the pandemic under the direction of accomplished local musician George Husaruk.

Kenitzer will continue leading the Cornish Carol Choir during the Christmas holidays, but has retired as director of the men’s choir and turned the conductor’s baton over to Husaruk.

“George is the kind of energetic leader the group needs to move forward as our lives finally begin to return to normal,” Kenitzer said. “I know that under his leadership, they will be able to attract new, younger members while still continuing to honor the traditions of the group.”

Husaruk began his musical training on the violin at the age of 6 in Montreal, Canada, later adding lessons in flute and recorder. After moving with his parents to Los Angeles in 1960, he performed in school bands, then graduated with a BA in Economics and a minor in Music from UCLA. He received his teaching credential from CSU Los Angeles and later enrolled in that school’s Master of Music program.

In addition to directing school and church bands and choirs in Tulare and Mendocino counties, Husaruk also taught guitar, the histories of classical and rock music, math and science.

Husaruk moved with his wife Katharine to Nevada City in 2019. He is a member of the Nevada County Concert Band, two folk-Americana groups, a jazz and a rock band, and plays music at the Nevada City United Methodist Church with the group Spirit Rising.

“We have big plans for the choir, possibly including a name change,” said Husaruk, “and I’m excited to be part of this new evolution of the group.” The choir is presently scheduled to present a Christmas concert at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, in accordance with public health directives in place at that time.