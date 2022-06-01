Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park celebrates Humbug History Day
On Saturday, June 11, California State Parks and Sierra Gold Parks Foundation are hosting Humbug History Day.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Humbug History Day is returning to commemorate California’s golden olden days with volunteers in period costume interpreting the historic heritage at North Bloomfield (formerly Humbug) California, the State Park’s semi-ghost town.
The furnished historic buildings include a residence built in 1852, drug store, barbershop, general store, saloon, blacksmith, stable and the Park Museum/visitor center.
Special attractions include the world’s shortest parade, the Carmichael Jug Band, Chris Crockett and his guitar, square dancing demonstrations, story-telling by Chris Enss in the Museum, ECV Chapter 10 Clampers Barbecue, Lazy Dog ice cream treats, root beer floats, popcorn, historic crafts, face painting, and kid’s games, as well as the ceremonial demonstration of the “monitor” water cannon.
This event is made possible by a collaboration between California State Parks and the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the educational and interpretive programs of State Parks in Western Nevada County.
For more information call 530-265-2740 or visit sierragoldparksfoundation.org.
Source: California State Parks and Sierra Gold Parks Foundation
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Humbug History Day
WHEN: Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, 23579 North Bloomfield Road, Nevada City
COST: $10/vehicle for parking; $9 for seniors
DIRECTIONS: Follow Highway 49 North, 11 miles from Nevada City. Turn right on Tyler Foote Road and follow the double-yellow lines for 15 miles to the Park. (Note: Do not access the park via North Bloomfield Road from Nevada City, as the road is rough and unpaved after Edwards Crossing. The longer, all paved route described above takes the same time as the shorter, unpaved route.)
