Make a donation, get a song on ‘All-Request Radio Day’ on KVMR

Maybe it's the soundtrack of your life.

KVMR 89.5 FM will give new and renewing members — plus even one-time donors — a chance to participate in the station's first ever "All-Request Day" by calling in their favorite tune when they make a contribution to the non-profit Nevada City community radio station during its winter membership drive next week and ask for that great song of their lives to get played on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

"We know our listeners love to hear new, exciting music," said KVMR Chief Engineer Dave Barnett. "Now it's our turn, and we want to hear your new and exciting music or maybe that long-forgotten memory that hasn't been heard in years."

That's right, it could be a golden oldie that brings it all back for you or it could be that newbie that you just can't get over.

KVMR will take those requests throughout their winter membership drive, starting Monday and running through Sunday, Feb. 11. They'll compile all of them to play Feb. 21.

"And if we get too many, we'll find another way to get them out there," vowed KVMR Program Director Steve Baker. "And if you give us a song we can't locate, maybe you'll get a KVMR special 'Won't Get Fooled Again' certificate."

Recommended Stories For You

"Don't worry, we've got the Chipmunks covered," he said. "Maybe, like them, we can play 45s at 78 rpm to speed the voices up and squeeze more songs in."

Nope, that isn't going to happen. There have been some technological advances since the 1950s.

Listeners and even non-listeners can call in their request with a donation during the membership festivities at 530-265-9555, according to KVMR Membership Coordinator Adriana Kelly. Or they can make a contribution at kvmr.org/donate "and leave their request in the comments section."

"I'm looking forward to a diverse collection of music that'll create a fun celebration of KVMR," Kelly said. "You create the perfect soundtrack of KVMR's gratitude so make a request when you donate."

Meanwhile, the drive will kick off Monday morning, Feb. 5, when Baker offers a 40th anniversary edition of his semi-fabled Steve Baker paper dolls during his semi-fabled Monday Morning Show (7-10 a.m., 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

World covers Cohen

Following the morning show will be a Leonard Cohen special no Cohen fan would dare miss.

"Speaking In Tongues" features cover versions of Cohen songs from around the world, culled together by KVMR volunteer broadcaster Catherine Allen at 10 a.m.

Monday afternoon goes hog-wild once Jimmi Accardi introduces his latest collection, "Bayou Beat," featuring unusual oldies from Louisiana (2 p.m.) just in time for Mardi Gras.

After that, Laura Miller brings her popular Saturday night "Diamonds and Rust" show to 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, featuring folk and rock singer-songwriters, including an autographed Lucinda Williams album she'll give away.

Tuesday's "Conversations" show at noon features Michael Stone interviewing both vision quest guide Sparrow Hart ("Letter To The River: A Guide To A Dream Worth Living") and author Heather Ash Amara ("Awaken Your Inner Fire").

Wednesday from 7 to 10 a.m. Mark Leviton presents "Respect Yourself: The Stax Records Story", celebrating what Levition calls "one of the leading soul and rhythm & blues music labels that ever existed."

Leviton will feature music from the Memphis-based label and tell stories about it, including the impact Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination in Memphis had on the label 50 years ago.

Stax helped launch the careers of artists like Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Booker T & the MGs, issac Hayes, the Staple Singers and dozens of others.

Also that Wednesday, folk music host John Rumsey offers the latest of his "Beg To Differ" protest song collections (10 a.m. 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

That afternoon at 1 p.m. local author and life coach trainer Arjuna Arbaugh will talk with KVMR's Elisa Parker about his new book "Radical Brilliance" and how the "Brilliance Cycle" can affect peak brain performance.

Funkbomb?

Then comes a special two-hour "Funkbomb" musical odyssey (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) with Meri St. Mary and Warren D celebrating "getting funked and funked up" at the New Orleans Mardi Gras.

"It'll feature collectors rare vinyl, B sides of 45s, and, of course, the Funkettes will be in the house," said Warren D.

Thursday, Feb. 8, highlights include another return of "Harmony Ridge" (noon to 2 p.m., 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

That's the popular folk music show hosted by then-KVMR general manager Brian Terhorst during the 1990s and early 2000s. Terhorst has now retired from radio management and is now a volunteer disc jockey once again at his original radio station.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at KVMR 89.5 FM, a community-based Nevada City radio station with nearly 200 volunteer broadcasters. All donors during KVMR's Feb. 5-11 membership drive can make song suggestions for All-Request Radio Day Feb. 21 by calling 530-265-9555 or online at kvmr.org/donate.