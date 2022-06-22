Mahjong at the Miners Foundry
After postponements in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra is trying again — setting up a mahjong social with players of various methods to continue the saga of “The Joy Luck Club,” its recent production at the Nevada Theatre.
Please RSVP to info@catsweb.org if you are coming and the number in your party. Please let us know the method you would be playing: (1) Chinese/Hong Kong; (2) American/Jewish; (3) British/Chinese; or (4) Other method. Please bring your mahjong set and tablecloth, if you have them. Please note that this is not a class, but coaching is definitely allowed, if your table mates permit it. Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra requests that participants support the Miners Foundry bar by purchasing a drink/beverage and snack/pastries during the social and make a $10 donation to Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra.
Source: Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Mahjong at the Miners Foundry
WHEN: Sunday, July 17, noon to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City
MORE INFO: Email info@catsweb.org
COST: $10 suggested donation
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County Captures: Strayaway
Submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions!