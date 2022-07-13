Mahjong at the Miners Foundry

After postponements in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra is trying again — setting up a mahjong social with players of various methods to continue the saga of “The Joy Luck Club,” its recent production at the Nevada Theatre.

Please RSVP to info@catsweb.org if you are coming and the number in your party. Please let us know the method you would be playing: (1) Chinese/Hong Kong; (2) American/Jewish; (3) British/Chinese; or (4) Other method.

Please bring your mahjong set and tablecloth, if you have them. If you are a beginner and wish to learn the Chinese method, there will be a coach on board.

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra requests that participants support the Miners Foundry bar by purchasing a drink/beverage and snack/pastries during the social and make a $10 donation to Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra.

Source: Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra

