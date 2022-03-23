Magicians Guild returns with April Fools Magic Show
After a two-year hiatus, the Nevada County Magicians Guild is performing their annual April Fools Magic Show at the historic North Star House. Two shows only – Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 2, at 7 p.m.
A unique evening of magic, mentalism and fun, the guests are divided into three groups in order to move between three different rooms at the North Star House. Each room offers a unique show with different performers. This is a fun way to visit the North Star House, and contribute to its renovation.
This year, mentalist Matthew Mayavi, a Grass Valley resident, is performing in the Parlor Room. The Magic Guild also has two younger members making their debut, as well as other long term Magic Guild members.
Tickets are available at https://aprilfoolsmagicshow.brownpapertickets.com and cost $12 (plus handling fees). Only 60 tickets per evening are available. More information about the Magic Guild can be found at https://www.nevadacountymagiciansguild.org. And information about the North Star House can be found at https://thenorthstarhouse.org/.
Show time is about 1 hour 15 minutes. All are welcome.
