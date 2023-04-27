MagicalEgyptianRiot-PRO-042723

Majik Band — one of three to perform April 28 at Miners Foundry.

 Submitted photo

With three bands, one solo artist, and hours of live music there is something for everyone at the Magical Egyptian Riot happening at Miners Foundry, on Friday, April 28.

The name, Magical Egyptian Riot, encompasses the bands that will be delivering an evening of high energy, emotionally connected and spiritually driven live music. Fresh Nevada County talent mixes with fantastic acts from the greater Northern California area for a psychedelic night of rock, funk, disco, jams, country, folk and more.