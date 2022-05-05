Magic Giant to perform at The Center

Called “the most festive band in the festival circuit,” Los Angeles’ dynamically blended, alt-rock and pop group Magic Giant has amassed over 100 million streams, climbed Billboard charts spanning multiple genres and has been named one of the 10 Artists You Need to Know by Rolling Stone. They are set to perform at The Center for the Arts on May 6.

Influenced by the sounds of the Lumineers, Queen and The Killers, with the tangible energy of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros’ live shows, Magic Giant chronicles the triumph of the human will with adventurous, infectious jams. Debuting in 2017 with their LP In The Wind, Magic Giant, came out of the gates swinging, with TV appearances ranging from the Today Show to Good Morning America, and Billboard singling them out as one of the “10 Awesome Bands” playing Coachella, with their show turning out to be part of the most watched live-stream in history.

The band formed in 2014 and their mantra became “You don’t have to be big to be a giant” — which informed their band name and continues to guide them as they produce anthemic jams that inspire and connect to fans. In 2015, Magic Giant released their freshman self-titled EP, notably featuring Dave Matthews Band’s Rashawn Ross and Capital Cities’ Spencer Ludwig and made the debut live performance of the year on KEXP’s The Morning Show. They’ve gone on to become a festival favorite including Grass Valley’s very own WorldFest, Wanderlust and Lightning in a Bottle and played to legendary, sold-out venues such as LA’s The Troubadour.

Magic Giant singles “Set on Fire,” “Window,” and “Disaster Party” have all broken the top 40 on the Billboard US radio charts with “Disaster Party” breaking the Top 25 and they are now on tour to celebrate their latest full-length release The Valley — an album that holds notes of growth and “digging deeper” — while still keeping the party going.

Don’t miss Magic Giant with opener Hembree at The Center for the Arts on May 6, as this colorful band promises an evening full of surprises with their infectious charm and energy that’s guaranteed to make you smile.

Source: The Center for the Arts