Magic, comedy & drag: Justin Buckles Productions brings a new show to the Haven Underground in Nevada City

Comedy is a DRAG, the #1 touring Drag Comedy show in the Pacific Northwest makes it's debut in Nevada City California at Haven Underground on Friday, July 13.

After selling out weekly in Portland for three months, Comedy is a DRAG has hit the road with shows throughout Idaho, California, and soon to Montana and Nevada.

Spyke Naugahyde (host for the Caravan of GLAM shows) returns to headline Comedy is a DRAG and she'll be bringing her 20 years of stand up comedy experience to the stage. The co-MC for the night is none other than Valerie DeVille, Portland's Boozy Floozy. Known for being able to drink an entire rugby team under the table and a spitfire on the microphone.

Opening act by Nevada County's own Nick Fedoroff Magician and hosted by Valerie DeVille and Casey Wynn with a few of their closest and funniest friends.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 13. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at http://www.justinbucklesproductions.com or at the door.

Space is limited and interested guests are encouraged to buy tickets early at http://www.justinbucklesproductions.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Produced through Justin Buckles Productions, the leading production company in the Pacific Northwest currently producing eight touring shows in 14 states. Founder Justin Buckles has managed and produced shows such as "American Idol," "So You Think You Can Dance," "Gene Simmons Family Jewels," and more having lived and worked in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles for over a decade.

Comedy is a DRAG was created by Justin Buckles and Valerie DeVille. All shows are produced by Justin Buckles Productions and Valerie DeVille.

Source: Justin Buckles Productions.