IntoTheWoods-PRO-010523

Lyric Rose Theatre Company presents Into The Woods at The Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.

 Provided photo

Lyric Rose Theatre Company is excited to present one of Stephen Sondheim’s best award winning musicals, Into the Woods, starting tonight, a press release to Prospector stated.

This is the Lyric Rose Theatre Company’s first full length musical with orchestra in Nevada County, according to the press release. The musical plays at the Nevada Theatre, located at {span class=”LrzXr”}401 Broad St. in Nevada City. Performances take place Jan. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 8 and 15 at 1 p.m.{/span}