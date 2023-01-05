Lyric Rose Theatre Company is excited to present one of Stephen Sondheim’s best award winning musicals, Into the Woods, starting tonight, a press release to Prospector stated.
This is the Lyric Rose Theatre Company’s first full length musical with orchestra in Nevada County, according to the press release. The musical plays at the Nevada Theatre, located at {span class=”LrzXr”}401 Broad St. in Nevada City. Performances take place Jan. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 8 and 15 at 1 p.m.{/span}
The Lyric Rose Theatre is a non-profit (501c3) community theatre company dedicated to bringing great theatre and outreach through the performing arts to Nevada County and beyond, the release stated.
“We understand the arts are so important to our community and it is our mission to support the arts, educate and support our community through the great art of performance,” the release stated. “We see the potential in, and do not discriminate against all persons regardless of race, color, disability, sexual orientation, religion, political affiliation, age, or gender identity. Through music, dance, and theatre we aim to grow, enlighten and support our community!”
The story of Into the Woods follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack and his mother, who wish their cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. The story intertwines all our favorite fairy tale character’s including Little Red Ridding Hood, the Wolf, Prince Charming, Rapunzel, Rapunzel’s Prince, Cinderella’s Step Mother and Sisters, with a few other surprise characters who learn life lessons through their experiences. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
The book was written by James Lapine. The music and lyrics were written by Stephen Sondheim. The play is directed by David Endacott-Hicks & Judy Merrick, with music direction by Endacott-Hicks & David Williams.
The musical features: Carey McCray, Lindsay Grimes, Micah Cone, Dakota Lynch, Ura Frykdahl, Grant LaCosse, Marion Jeffrey, Corey Holden, David Endacott-Hicks, Angela Williams, Gaibrial Morton, Sara McKinnon, Stephanie Raczkowski, Kyla Quinn, Judy Merrick, Sally Humphrey and MacKenzie Martin.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Into the Woods WHEN: Jan. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan 8 and 15 at 1 p.m. WHERE: The Nevada Theatre, {span class=”LrzXr”}401 Broad St., Nevada City{/span} MORE INFO: Tickets can be purchased at: http://lyricrosetheatre.thundertix.com Preferred Reserved Seating: $28 (plus $3 fee) Reserved Seating: $22 (plus $3 fee) {related_content_uuid}2583ea63-abbd-43ab-bf71-4f72f04069d1{/related_content_uuid}