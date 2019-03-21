Lyman Gilmore takes on ‘Beauty & The Beast’
March 21, 2019
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Lyman Gilmore Middle School presents “Beauty and the Beast”
WHERE: Don Baggett Theater, Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Road, Nevada City
WHEN: Friday, March 22, 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2:00 p.m
Lyman Gilmore Musical Theater Program is now in its fifth year. It has grown rapidly within this time frame and now has over 90 students involved in Musical Theater classes, with additional students enrolled in their theater enrichment program (Tap Dance and Theater Design) and a fifth grade rotational elective.
This year the school has over 70 students performing in their production of "Beauty and the Beast" held at the Don Baggett Theater, which is an increase from the first cast of 40 in "Shrek" which Lyman Gilmore debuted in 2015. The school's Musical Theater teacher Becky Browning said they will welcome over 900 elementary school students to watch this year's production and expect about 1,000 community members in attendance.
Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. The play features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Throughout the school year, Gilmore's Musical Theater class competes in theater festivals and participates in the California Youth In Theater Day held at the State Capitol in Sacramento. Additionally, they participate in various community performances and field trips.
"Beauty and the Beast" will be held at the Don Baggett Theater at Nevada Union March 22-24. If you have any questions regarding the program or the show, please email rbrowning@gvsd.us, or call 530-605-9069.
