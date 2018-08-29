‘Luminous Journeys’ of the heart: Photography of old Asian rivers by Frank Francis at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art Gallery in Nevada City

WHAT: “Luminous Journeys,” photography of old Asian rivers by Frank Francis and “Canyon Suite,” new mixed media paintings by LeeAnn Brook

When former Superior Count Judge Frank Francis retired from the bench in Nevada County 20 years ago, he was already on a mission.

He didn't want to retire. Instead, he delved deeper into his long, solo treks, photographing remote areas of northern and southern Africa, the Middle East and beyond.

His show "Luminous Journeys" opening at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art in Nevada City this month, features a unique series of images shot along old Asian rivers in eastern India, Bangladesh and Myanmar. The opening reception and chance to meet the artist will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, featuring music by Induction. This year's show will feature a special artist's talk with Frank Francis and LeeAnn Brook from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, covering the inspiration of travel and creativity.

The show will run the month of September at the gallery's new location at 231 Broad Street in Nevada City, open daily from noon to 5 p.m.

Now 84 years old, Francis has shown his photography at Brook's gallery for the past three years, each time bringing a new series from one of his journeys. The artist's talk on Sept. 13 will go into depth about Francis' experiences in photographing in remote countries around the world.

A signed, limited edition book from this journey will also be for sale at the show.

In the foreword of the book, gallery owner LeeAnn Brook comments, "Francis' strengths lie in an awareness of light and design. His use of atmosphere when shooting often simplifies the image, accentuating singular design elements in his composition.

"Low light and dense fog create a luminous story, so intriguing that, often, it is what is left out of the image, rather than what remains, that creates the mystery. The top of a tree stump protruding from the waterline causes one to wonder what is beneath. The hint of a figure silhouetted in the distance is enough to open the dreamer's mind into what is beyond.

"To me, Francis' images breathe. They not only emanate the presence of life in the subject itself, but also the sensitive spirit behind the camera. What draws this photographer in, what does he wait for, and how does he compose the essence of the moment?

"Does he lay groundwork like a composer would music? Does he listen to grass rustling like a hungry wren? Francis is clearly on a wavelength of his own, and we are the lucky ones who are invited to be with him on this gentle journey of creativity and patience."

LeeAnn Brook will also showcase her newest large format mixed media paintings in a series called "Canyon Suite," part of her popular southwest-inspired body of work.

She is a five-time award winner in the California State Fair and a four-time winner in the nationally recognized Wild & Scenic Film Festival's juried art competition, including Best Of 2D in 2018. She is also a recipient of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce's Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Visual Arts award in 2015.

The gallery features monthly shows of guest artists, as well as paintings, photography, sculpted wood vessels, textiles, sculpture, handcrafted furniture and ceramics in a curated setting with Japanese antiques.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art is located at 231 Broad St. in Nevada City, open daily from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com/gallery.