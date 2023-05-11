“Creativity in self-expression,” just one of the meanings of “Lucky 13.” On May 13, Art Works Gallery will be celebrating 13 years at 113 Mill Street, and for that Saturday the gallery will be offering their customers a 13% discount on all purchases from the time the doors open at 10 a.m. until closing at 8 p.m., plenty of time to find that special gift for Mother’s Day. The gallery is hosting a special 13th Anniversary Reception from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring Carianne James as the spotlight artist. She will demonstrate her colorful mixed media painting methods on wood with acrylic, integrating collage and scrap paper, and finishing with paint pens for final touches.
“The idea is to be playful and see what surprises come,” James said.
James is an artist from Nevada City, who has taught art and creativity to kids, teens, and adults for over 20 years. She loves to paint layers, using mixed media, intuition and a wild, free spirit. Her intention with her paintings is to bring joy and hope. She currently leads creativity retreats, teaches art to elementary students, and spends time painting in her studio.
“Creativity is so much more than painting,” James said. “It is how we think, how we approach a challenge, how we allow spontaneity into our busy lives. The creative process isn’t about technique, it’s about learning to think outside the box, to express yourself and bring to life something that has never before existed. It’s about allowing the energy to flow through you.”
“When I paint, I ask to be a channel of joy into whatever I’m about to create and I let the process unfold,” James continued. “This philosophy is the driving force behind the girls group, Spirit Warriors. My vision is to inspire women from around the world to form their own groups to help support, encourage, and uplift young girls through adventure, nature, yogic principles and creativity.”
Art Works Gallery Co-op, owned and operated by 33 local artists, exhibits a high quality collection of artwork featuring, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, sculptures and mixed-media, and has been voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past eight years. The gallery is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
KNOW & GO WHO: Carianne James, Acrylic & Mixed Media Painter WHAT: Artist Spotlight, 1 to 4 p.m., part of the Art Works Gallery's 13th anniversary party WHEN: May 13, Party from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. WHERE: 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley MORE INFO: https://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/events