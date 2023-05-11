“Creativity in self-expression,” just one of the meanings of “Lucky 13.” On May 13, Art Works Gallery will be celebrating 13 years at 113 Mill Street, and for that Saturday the gallery will be offering their customers a 13% discount on all purchases from the time the doors open at 10 a.m. until closing at 8 p.m., plenty of time to find that special gift for Mother’s Day. The gallery is hosting a special 13th Anniversary Reception from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring Carianne James as the spotlight artist. She will demonstrate her colorful mixed media painting methods on wood with acrylic, integrating collage and scrap paper, and finishing with paint pens for final touches.

“The idea is to be playful and see what surprises come,” James said.