A year and a half in the making, two months plus in rehearsals, “Gold Can’t Love You Back” promises to be a musical theatre highlight of the year.

Playing for the month of June at The Stone House restaurant and event venue in Nevada City, the play is an original, Gold Rush Era melodrama written especially for the actors and the venue. The play is staged on the ground floor of The Stone House. Some of the audience is, literally, immersed on stage with the actors.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or www.tomdurkin-media.net.