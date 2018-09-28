INFO: Note: This show is for ages 18 and over. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/love-lust-loss-loneliness-presented-by-performing-4-u-tickets-49763415716 for tickets and more information.

WHERE: The Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn

WHAT: Love, lust, loss, and loneliness — A musical experience presented by Performing 4 U

A cast of local performers have come together to entertain audiences on a musical journey of lustful fun, funny love, tender love, and poignancy of these powerful emotions and matters of the heart, for two shows over the weekend of Oct. 6-7 at the Auburn State Theatre, according to a release.

The cast includes well known vocalist Catherina Girton, members of the ethereal Aerial Lab, dancer extraordinaire Sanyu Enos, dancers from the prestigious Holt Ballet Conservatory, and Dori Delgado's Academy of Dance and Performing Arts.

Also, members from the popular Truth or Dare Dance and Burlesque Troupe, as well as vocalist Maxwell, and saxophonist Tim Proffitt will round out the cast.

Producer Michelle Bauer, especially wanted to use talented local performers and present them in ways that their fans wouldn't expect.

Those fans will be pleasantly surprised to see how versatile these performers are in several of the numbers that require strong emotions, comedic timing, impressive dance technique and acting skills.

"It's a very unique show and, may be, quite a different experience that some audiences here haven't seen before in the area," Bauer said.

For more information and tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/love-lust-loss-loneliness-presented-by-performing-4-u-tickets-49763415716.

Source: Auburn State Theatre.