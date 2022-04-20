Love, life and everything in between: Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra presents ‘The Joy Luck Club’

After a two-year hiatus, Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) finally brings “The Joy Luck Club” to the Nevada Theatre stage, opening on April 21. Picking up where they left off in March 2020, the cast began rehearsals again a month and a half ago, with the actors rememorizing lines and reviewing stage blocking. Everyone dusted off the half-built set from storage and continued redesigning costumes. CATS held off selling tickets to the show until February when they knew, with certainty, the production will finally go forth. The shows director, Jeffrey Mason, most cast members, and designers have returned. CATS applauds the actors for “keeping their characters alive” for two years.

ABOUT ‘THE JOY LUCK CLUB’

“The Joy Luck Club” is written by Susan Kim and is based on the 1989 best-selling novel by Amy Tan, which was made into a movie in 1993. The show is at the Nevada Theatre from April 21 to May 14. The story is based on the lives of four Chinese immigrant mothers and their American-born daughters, all whose lives are wreaked by love, conflicts, and self-discoveries. Many of the characters are based on Amy Tan’s life, her mother’s life, and her mother’s mother’s life, and the people they knew. We see dreams, hopes, and drama passed down, from generation to generation, and expectations in juxtaposition from the old world to the new. Vignette after vignette, cleverly staged in flashbacks from the early 1920s China, alternates with life in 1980s San Francisco. We find peace in revelations and joy in cultural differences. While the story is based on mothers and daughters, it can easily be translated to fathers and sons, and to any generational dynamic.

Author Amy Tan will speak after the Sunday, May 1, 2 p.m. matinee. Please note that her appearance is not a book signing, and patrons are respectfully asked not to bring books for her to sign. The May 1 performance is sold out.

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra continues to be vigilant in their COVID-19 protocols, requiring proof of vaccination and IDs at the door. Masks are to be worn at all times in the theater, unless drinking. Tickets are available at http://www.catsweb.org , with a streaming option through Broadway on Demand of a recorded performance. Volunteer opportunities are also available through the CATS website. CATS first produced “The Joy Luck Club” at the Nevada Theatre over twenty years ago in 2001, with the late Diane Fetterly at the helm. Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra dedicate their 2022 production in her memory and are glad to be offering this poignant story to a new generation.

Jeannie Wood is executive director of Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra

From left, Bernadette Garcia, Patty Lum-Ohmann, Mirah Lucas and Olivia Pritchett in “The Joy Luck Club.” After a two-year hiatus, Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) finally brings “The Joy Luck Club” to the Nevada Theatre stage, opening on April 21.

Photo by Mike Shea

KNOW & GO WHO: Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) WHAT: “The Joy Luck Club” WHEN: April 21 through May 14 WHERE: The Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St, Nevada City MORE INFO: Visit http://catsweb.org/ or call 530-265-2990 or email info@catsweb.org

Mirah Lucas and Sonny Alforque star in CATS production of “The Joy Luck Club.”

Ariel Elliott and Patty Lum-Ohmann in CATS’s production of “The Joy Luck Club” at The Nevada Theatre.

Bernadette Garcia and Holli Hiraoka-Hurst in “The Joy Luck Club.”

Olivia Pritchett and Michele Fitzhugh Nesbit in “The Joy Luck Club.”

