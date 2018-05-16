Love knows no bounds — Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” in Auburn
May 16, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: $8
INFO: Box Office information at http://www.livefromauburn.com or 530-885-0156
Based on a true story, "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool," follows the playful yet passionate relationship between British actor Peter Turner (Jamie Bell) and the eccentric Academy Award-winning actress Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening) in 1978 Liverpool.
What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the person Grahame turns to for comfort. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control.
"Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool" is based on Turner's memoir about his relationship with the Hollywood luminary Grahame, which began in 1978 (when she was 54 and he was 26 years old) and lasted until her death, in 1981.
The film is rated R, has a run time of one hour and 46 minutes, and will show at 7 p.m. Thursday at the State Theatre in Auburn.
Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the box office, online at http://www.livefromauburn.com, or by calling 530-885-0156.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: $8
INFO: Box Office information at http://www.livefromauburn.com or 530-885-0156
Trending In: Entertainment
- Be amazed and inspired at the Soroptimist Garden Tour
- Rebalance after birth: Workshop for expecting & new mothers to help with pain and discomfort after childbirth in Grass Valley
- Alan Tangren: Mushroom secrets
- The grand finale: Ken Hardin prepares to conduct the Sierra Master Chorale spring concert as change is in the air …
- Denis Peirce: The ‘Top Water Bite’ is on!
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley man plans for sex with teen, gets arrested, Nevada County authorities say
- Second suspect arrested in 2016 murder of Donald Ormsby
- Jason Schuller, convicted of murder, sentenced to 50 years to life by Nevada County judge
- Glenn Jennings, Cliff Newell square off in Nevada County district attorney race (VIDEO)