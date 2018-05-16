Love knows no bounds — Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” in Auburn

Based on a true story, "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool," follows the playful yet passionate relationship between British actor Peter Turner (Jamie Bell) and the eccentric Academy Award-winning actress Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening) in 1978 Liverpool.

What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the person Grahame turns to for comfort. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control.

"Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool" is based on Turner's memoir about his relationship with the Hollywood luminary Grahame, which began in 1978 (when she was 54 and he was 26 years old) and lasted until her death, in 1981.

The film is rated R, has a run time of one hour and 46 minutes, and will show at 7 p.m. Thursday at the State Theatre in Auburn.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the box office, online at http://www.livefromauburn.com, or by calling 530-885-0156.