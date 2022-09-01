Love is the message: Miners Foundry & Paul Emery Music Presents Fanna-Fi-Allah Sufi Qawwali

The ancient Sufi tradition of Qawwali will fill the Miner’s Foundry with powerful devotion, ecstatic rhythms of tabla, and group clapping on Wednesday, Sept. 7 when Fanna-Fi-Allah return to Nevada City for a night of devotion and prayer through the ancient tradition of Sufi music known as Qawwali. The one-thousand-year-old tradition from the mystic Islamic cultures of South Asia is said to unite cultures through devotional music.

Co-presenter Paul Emery said this is an experience that unites and invigorates those in attendance. People may be surprised to learn many of the players live locally, Emery said, “They started in Nevada County in the early 2000 years, and now they perform worldwide. Their current tour will take them to four continents, including Pakistan. Their music has been accepted in that tradition. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the home base of Sufi Qawwali music.”

Fanna-Fi-Allah Sufi Qawwali has been performing in Nevada County annually (sans COVID) for about 15 years and is well received. Emery noted the songs are spiritual songs and folk tales put into song.

“We don’t understand the language, but it is invigorating,” Emery said. “In these days with concerns about the state of the human condition, this brings people together sharing cultures. It’s powerful stuff. It’s powerful and it’s invigorating.”

Live Qawwali music is a very healing experience.

“Qawwali music expresses what we feel, what we cannot put into words,” Emery said. “It’s spiritually based music that is inspirational to everyone. It’s like hearing a great gospel act that rocks you. It’s so inspirational because the musicians are so inspired.”

People come back year after year to recapture the unique feel and experience of the music. Some audience members join the musicians on stage to the infectious rhythms. For those who have never attended, Emery said the evening is unique but inclusive.

“You are experiencing a different culture and you are experiencing their spiritual inspiration but not through words but through sound and through joy and enthusiasm,” he said.

Fanna-Fi-Allah last visited Nevada City in 2018 in a well-received performance that left the audience members energized. The group has been performing Qawwali music since 2000, immersing themselves in the teachings of Qawwali greats and Sufi masters in Pakistan, learning firsthand about its traditions and practices. As cultural ambassadors in the West, the group has built a cultural bridge between the East and the West, sharing their love of Qawwali, and helping people to understand Islam and Sufism.

Source: Miners Foundry

KNOW & GO WHAT: Fanna-Fi-Allah WHEN: Wednesday, Sept.7, Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City MORE INFO: Call (530) 265-5040 TICKETS: Advanced: $35 reserved front rows and $25 general admission, Reserved ticket holders will receive special seating. Advance and general tickets available at https://paulemerymusic.com/fanna-fi-allah-7/ General admission tickets available night of show at the Box Office:

Fanna-Fi-Allah Sufi Qawwali has been performing in Nevada County annually (sans COVID) for about 15 years and is well received.

Submitted photo

Fanna-Fi-Allah Sufi Qawwali has been performing in Nevada County annually (sans COVID) for about 15 years and is well received.

Submitted photo