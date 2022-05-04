Love Eternal comes to Grass Valley: Sierra Center for Spiritual Living to host First Friday Fun event

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living invites the community to join them for a special concert by Love Eternal from 5-8 p.m. this Friday, May 6. This is a special event and kids are welcome and encouraged to join their families to experience this incredible performance. Snacks will be available for purchase, and those attending are also welcome to bring their dinner to enjoy during the movie. A love offering of $10-20 would be appreciated, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

About Love Eternal

Love Eternal hails originally from Santa Cruz, where they honed their sound that unites infectious rhythms with unique melodies and harmonies played from the heart. The band has fostered a following from metaphysical and yoga enthusiasts for their forward thinking significance, altruistic vibes, and the conscious experience of their charity and benefit shows. The husband and wife duo, Jahred and Shawna Namaste, deliver a compelling voice of peace, love, and world community in a style that has been compared to Nahko and Medicine for the People, as well as Michael Franti.

“We describe our style as genre-bending music focused on the message to be change we want to see, unity, and sustainability,” Shawna and Jahred shared. “We are social justice activists, focused on the big picture. If we focus on the big picture, we can get all of the little details to come together. Our priorities are to take care of each other and the planet. All of the issues we see in the world are symptoms of the greater problem that we are not looking out for each other or the planet or our grandchildren’s grandchildren.”

Friday’s performance will be a sit down acoustic show and talk story about their journey, followed by a dance party. They tie in talking about a song they are about to sing, sharing the story behind it, much like the VH1 Storytellers series of the 1990s. Although this event takes place at Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, the couple says that while they will share a positive message, it’s not a sermon. Shawna will also be selling her beautiful and unique jewelry before and after the show.

Love Eternal used to play regularly in Nevada City before COVID, and prior to that spent several years living in Hawaii, where they made their living playing music and even won an alternative music award there. They were signed Universal Music Group’s independent subsidiary, Lucent Records, out of Southern California in 2017 and produced a six song EP, Good Life. Their music is available anywhere music can be found online or on their website, Loveeternal.org.

About Sierra Center for Spiritual Living

The Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is a community that actively honors, respects, and celebrates the interconnectedness of all life. The Sierra Center for Spiritual Living sees a world that works for everyone; a world free of homelessness, violence, war, hunger, separation and disenfranchisement, a world in which there is generous and continuous sharing of heart and resources.

Centers for Spiritual Living is a global organization with more than 400 spiritual communities in 30 countries that teach a philosophy that brings science and religion together, and offer spiritual tools to transform personal lives and help make the world a better place. This is done through the study and practice of Science of Mind which holds that all life is sacred, that every human being is a perfect expression of God. Within these teachings you may discover familiar passages and quotes from many different sources, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, and others. People of all spiritual paths are welcome in Center for Spiritual Living communities.​

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is located at 119 Florence Ave. in downtown Grass Valley. Please park at the Vets Hall parking lot at the back and walk through the gate to the center. To learn more, visit sierracenter.org.

KNOW & GO WHAT: Love Eternal concert WHEN: Friday, May 5 WHERE: Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is located at 119 Florence Ave. in downtown Grass Valley MORE INFO: Visit loveeternal.org or sierracenter.org