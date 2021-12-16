‘Love and hope’: Night of Giving benefit for Hospitality House returns virtually Dec. 18

Another holiday tradition takes place this Saturday, Dec. 18, but in keeping with safety protocols the event will once again be virtual. The 16th annual Night of Giving, which benefits the work of Hospitality House, celebrates the season with a different format this year, though the work remains unchanged.

Development Director Ashley Quadros said this year’s Night of Giving will be modified in length, but not in entertainment value. “Last year was our first time doing a virtual event. We had a 3-hour night with musicians submitting music videos to make it possible. This year COVID still remains a challenge. We still have a job to, which is to provide the homeless with services and care. We knew we didn’t want to do it in person because we do not want to promote large gatherings. But much like in other years, we will still have 30-plus musicians performing, but the entire evening will less than 30 minutes in length.”

Quadros stressed the short time because she knows people are accustomed to listening to hours of music. “Without giving too much away, it’s definitely worth tuning in. We have something very, very special in store that we have never before done. Those watching will recognize many of the artists who have performed over the years.”

Artists scheduled to make an appearance include Steve Baughman, Murray Campbell, Kelly Fleming, Lorraine Gervais, Che Greenwood, Sands Hall, Paul Kamm, Eleanore MacDonald, Maggie McKaig, Randy McKean, Brendan Phillips, Dan Scanlan, Annette Taborn, Bodie Wagner, Homer Wills, Luke Wilson, Nevada Union Concert Choir under the direction of Rod Baggett, and, for the first time, American folk music singer-songwriter and six-time Grammy nominee John McCutcheon.

McCutcheon was a friend of the late Utah Phillips for whom their shelter is named and has agreed to be part of the event. Quadros said “He’s agreed to participate in a Night of Giving for the first time, not only in memory of Utah, but to help us raise more funding and support for our shelter. We are very excited to have John with us this year.”

Night of Giving began when Mikail Graham (who then co-managed a local club in Nevada City) and several of the Hospitality House founders asked a few local musicians if they would play for free, for one night, with the hope of raising a few hundred dollars for the then nomadic shelter. The first event took in over $11,000 dollars and soon became part of the Nevada County holiday happenings, soon moving to the Miners Foundry. Graham ran the event for 15 years but has turned over the helm. He remains an active member of the board of directors and was the genius behind the first virtual event last year. Quadros said his effort continues to grow.

“From that first year, Night of Giving has grown year after year into a community gathering of love and hope and musical merriment, to raise awareness and ultimately give more people an opportunity of having a home again,” said Quadros.

While the fundraiser may be condensed this year, the work of the organization continues to expand. Quadros explained, “Since March 2020, we have provided 24-hour services seven days a week and we have been not only giving at our physical shelter, Utah’s Place, but in a collaborative expansion, to motels around town.” She stated Hospitality house is working with the County of Nevada, AMI housing, Bare Roots, Community Beyond Violence, and FREED to help as many people as possible.

“The pandemic has put more people at risk of homelessness and had contributed to more homelessness. To put it in perspective, during the pandemic, our agency with our partners have served 827 unique individuals. These are all local, Nevada County residents who have needed help, who have found themselves without a home,” said Quadros.

There is no cost to watch the event but a $25 donation is requested. Any donation made Saturday will be triple matched by angel donors and local business sponsors. So, your $25 becomes $100. Quadros said, “The triple match caps at $10,000 which would turn into $40,000 on Saturday only.” She added if you are not able to watch, the event will be on the Hospitality House home page for a few days following, and donations will be accepted, though the triple match is Saturday only.

Donations can be made on Dec. 18 over the phone at 530-615-0852 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. or online at hhshelter.org until midnight. Donations sent via the U.S. postal service on or before Dec. 19 with “Night of Giving” in the check memo will also be counted toward the match.

This event is not only a showcase of talent, but a showcase of support for those who are in need of permanent housing. Quadros concluded, ““We are just very excited that our artist community continues to come forward year after year to donate their time and talent to not only play beautiful music but to do a beautiful thing and that is to help other people have a home.”

The Miners Foundry’s Stone Hall and Osborne & Woods Hall hosted more than 30 musical acts and performances during 2019’s Night of Giving fundraiser. This year’s event will be virtual.

KNOW & GO WHO: Hospitality House WHAT: Night of Giving WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 18, from 7 to 7:25 p.m. WHERE: Watch from home at hhshelter.org Facebook.com/hhshelter and YouTube.com/hhshelter COST: Free but a $25 donation is suggested to help the shelter receive a triple match donation during the evening

John McCutcheon was a friend of the late Utah Phillips for whom their shelter is named and has agreed to be part of this year’s Night of Giving benefit.

