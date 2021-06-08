Looking forward and reflecting back: Nevada County High Schools grow their creativity during a school year like no other

Art students at Nevada Union High School have persevered through adversity this year, dealing with art lessons on Zoom, improvising art materials, and often creating art in near-total isolation. Despite all this, Kristanne Heaton, drawing and painting teacher at Nevada Union High School says, “I’ve seen some of the most unique, individual, poignant, and incisive student work I’ve ever seen from students this year.”

The photography teacher at Nevada Union noticed amazing resilience from her students this year, noting that they showed “the ability to stay creative amidst the odds; the limitation might be isolation at home, away from other students, but there has been some really impactful work made from the perspective of our distance-learners.” Whatever the reason, the Nevada Union Art Department is celebrating student artwork with a Virtual Art Show titled, “Looking Forward.”

Select darkroom work from Photography, and a few large projects from the Drawing and Painting studio, and some chosen pieces from the Ceramics studio can be viewed on our district arts website, which is a new collaborative effort. You can visit the virtual gallery at the link below: https://sites.google.com/njuhsd.com/nu-art-gallery/home/nevada-union-virtual-art-gallery .

At Bear River High School, Elizabeth Jens’ Art classes have been in full swing this school year and exciting pieces have been the building blocks of student portfolios. The Visual Arts programs at Nevada Union are also well-loved and growing every year. Heaton was quick to point out that the Photography Club and the Art Club both published their first editions of art magazines this year and look forward to more editions next year. Also, a new block schedule takes effect next school year, providing opportunities for more students than ever to take art classes, along with a new AP Drawing offering perfect for students planning on continuing their art studies after high school.

“If this year taught us anything,” Heaton remarked, “it’s that in our darkest, most difficult times, art is there to soothe our souls, lift us up, connect us, and drive us to make sense of the world. From portraits to collages, from paintings to comics, Nevada Union students have shown a high level of skill, creativity, and engagement in today’s society and culture. Check it out our Virtual Exhibit: Looking Forward!”

Art by Nevada Union student Kaylea McGilvary.

Provided photo