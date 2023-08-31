How about doing a little singing, dancing, jumping, and oh yes, definitely smiling!
Perhaps you’ve been traveling to exotic places or had a family trip, been kayaking, fishing, golfing, but the one thing, the one thing that you have not done this summer, is seen an incredible Gospel Blues and jazz. and Rock Concert! So you do some research to see if that really does exist and sure enough, it does and you are about to, wait for it…get the details right here, right now!
Presenting PRAISE IN THE MOUNTAINS 2023, an awe-inspiring FREE Gospel Concert taking place on September 2, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Western Gateway Park in the Amphitheater in Penn Valley California! This extraordinary event features five sensational Gospel Bands, hosted by Dennis Hulbert of MACHAIRA—an original Gospel Blues, Jazz, and Rock Band that was formed 31 years ago in Grass Valley, California!
We sat down with Dennis to unravel the story behind this unique band. He shared that after playing diverse music genres over the years, he felt compelled as a Christian to share his faith through his music. Dennis initially began as a guitar player for First Baptist Church in Grass Valley, CA, and alongside a fellow local musician, he birthed the powerhouse that is Machaira. The band’s journey has seen 30 different members over these three decades. Today, Machaira is an 11-piece ensemble primarily focused on original Gospel, Blues, and now Rock compositions. The band’s lineup includes a horn section and recently welcomed the exceptional Marc Cooper of CoopDeVille Records as the Director of Music, whose guitar prowess is nothing short of mind-blowing.
Machaira is a collective of seasoned Christian musicians, each contributing their distinct groove to create a harmonious and irresistible musical fusion. While Machaira made its debut at the Nevada County Fair in the early years, they yearned for a stage of their own. Thus, PRAISE IN THE MOUNTAINS was born and the rest, as they say, is history! Northern Californians, drawn by the uplifting Gospel Concert, flocked in, and even Baptisms found their place amidst the music! What’s more, the event brings families and friends together in a joyous celebration, complete with Bounce Houses for the kids, exciting prizes throughout the day, and the grand finale—a chance to win $1,000. Who wouldn’t appreciate an extra $1,000? For many winners, this financial blessing becomes an answer to their prayers!
What other bands will be performing?
LEON PATILLO: Gospel Recording Artist, former Lead Vocalist and Lead Keyboardist of Santana. Leon says “I’m excited to do the PRAISE IN THE MOUNTAINS event! It really has at its core, something good, for everyone who attends. I will be sharing music that put me into the Hall of Fame Group with Santana, and a great story of how I went from Santana to Hosanna. It’s really a funny story as I look back on it, but I think relevant right now for anyone looking for purpose in their life. One of my biggest albums was called Live Experience, and I think that’s what everyone will get when they come…a Live Experience”! You will want to be dancing and singing along with this extraordinarily gifted artist!
LISA DAGGS: Country Gospel Recording Artist of the Year from Nashville, TN. Number one on the Billboard charts. Lisa is thrilled to be back at PRAISE IN THE MOUNTAINS 2023 and is a phenomenal vocalist/writer and always puts on an exciting show that gets people on their feet and up at the stage!
RONNIE HORTON, Country Gospel singer/writer out of Nashville, will be performing and has already garnered three Top 10 singles in the Christian Country Genre.
THE LOST AND THE FOUND: This Contemporary Christian six-piece Praise Band has and is performing all over Northern California and is one of the most sought-after bands for huge Gospel events! Their slogan is “doin’ life together”! “Get ready to have your spirit and soul revived”!
Come on down! Celebrate, dance, sing, and have fun with us all day from 1-7 p.m. on September 2 at Western Gateway Park in the Amphitheater in Penn Valley, CA. A day to be etched in your memory forever!