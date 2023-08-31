How about doing a little singing, dancing, jumping, and oh yes, definitely smiling!

Perhaps you’ve been traveling to exotic places or had a family trip, been kayaking, fishing, golfing, but the one thing, the one thing that you have not done this summer, is seen an incredible Gospel Blues and jazz. and Rock Concert! So you do some research to see if that really does exist and sure enough, it does and you are about to, wait for it…get the details right here, right now!